Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: Get Jiro

Get Jiro: Adult Swim Serves Up Trailer for Bourdain-Rose Series Adapt

Check out the official trailer for Adult Swim's Get Jiro, the animated series adaptation of Anthony Bourdain and Joel Rose's graphic novel.

Article Summary Adult Swim drops the official red-band Get Jiro trailer, offering a first intense look at the animated series.

Get Jiro premieres Saturday, October 3 at midnight ET/PT on Adult Swim’s Toonami block, then streams on HBO Max.

Based on Anthony Bourdain and Joel Rose’s graphic novel, Get Jiro heads to a food-ruled future Los Angeles.

Adult Swim says Get Jiro delivers a wildly original, cinematic take on culture, obsession, and vengeance.

We've been following this one since it was first announced – and it's pretty clear that it was worth the wait. On Thursday, Adult Swim dropped an official red-band trailer, key art, and an image gallery for Get Jiro, the upcoming animated series adaptation of the acclaimed DC/Vertigo graphic novel by Anthony Bourdain and Joel Rose. But before you jump into the previews, we've got the biggest headline: Get Jiro will debut on Adult Swim on Saturday, October 3rd, at midnight ET/PT as part of its "Toonami" anime/action block (streaming the next day on HBO Max).

From Warner Bros Animation and DC Studios and starring Brian Tee (Chicago Med), Get Jiro transports viewers to a post-apocalyptic, near-future Los Angeles where culinary culture reigns supreme, and the world's most powerful figures are chefs. In this society where food is both currency and a demarcation of class, the mysterious sushi chef Jiro (Tee) sets out on a quest for vengeance. The animated series also stars Titus Welliver (Bosch: Legacy), Alison Pill (Scott Pilgrim vs. the World), and Justin Kirk (Weeds). Here's a look at the age-restricted trailer – which means you probably can't see it here, but you can head on over to Adult Swim's YouTube channel:

"We at Adult Swim were huge fans of Bourdain and Rose's graphic novels, so when our partners at WBA first mentioned it, we were all in," said Adult Swim President Michael Ouweleen. "Like everything Bourdain did, this story starts with food and then generously reaches out into all directions to cover culture, obsession, and what makes humanity problematic, but in the end, inspiring. What you get is a wildly original, cinematic series, the kind of thing that we feel is right at home on Adult Swim."

Developed by Alessandro Tanaka and Brian Gatewood and based on the graphic novels by Bourdain and Rose, with artwork by Langdon Foss and Alé Garza, the series is executive produced by Tanaka and Gatewood alongside Jordan Blum and Sam Register.

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