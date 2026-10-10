Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: Get Jiro

Get Jiro E03: "The Ortolan" Preview: Today's Special: Deadly Assassin

Adult Swim's Get Jiro, the adaptation of the graphic novel by Anthony Bourdain and Joel Rose, returns tonight with S01E03: "The Ortolan."

Article Summary Get Jiro returns tonight with S01E03, "The Ortolan," as Jiro’s long game against chef boss Bob keeps heating up.

After last episode’s public humiliation, Rose is out for revenge, putting Jiro in even greater danger tonight.

The Get Jiro preview teases a new apprentice, a controversial dish, and a deadly assassin entering Jiro’s world.

S01E03 looks set to deepen Get Jiro’s deadly culinary chess match as enemies close in from every side.

By the time the credits rolled on the two-episode premiere of Adult Swim's Get Jiro, the animated series adaptation of the acclaimed DC/Vertigo graphic novel by Anthony Bourdain and Joel Rose, it was pretty clear that Jiro is playing a very complicated game of chess. It's clear that the chef boss Bob isn't the kind of guy Jiro would tolerate under any circumstances, which is why we're dying to see how this long game plays out. Speaking of dying, that's a problem Jiro might be facing when Rose comes looking for revenge after the last episode's public embarrassment. With that in mind, we have a preview for tonight's chapter, S01E03: "The Ortolan," with Jiro tackling a new apprentice, a unique fish, and a deadly assassin.

Get Jiro Season 1 – S01E03: "The Ortolan" Preview

Get Jiro Season 1 Episode 3: "Pilot" – Jiro takes on a new apprentice and learns to cook a controversial new dish, and finds himself in the crosshairs of a meticulous assassin.

Tune into Toonami on Saturday, October 10th at midnight to catch the next brand new episode of Get Jiro, "The Ortolan"! https://t.co/SSb6PCVkaQ — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) October 4, 2026

From Warner Bros Animation and DC Studios and starring Brian Tee (Chicago Med), Get Jiro transports viewers to a post-apocalyptic, near-future Los Angeles where culinary culture reigns supreme, and the world's most powerful figures are chefs. In this society where food is both currency and a demarcation of class, the mysterious sushi chef Jiro (Tee) sets out on a quest for vengeance. The animated series also stars Titus Welliver (Bosch: Legacy), Alison Pill (Scott Pilgrim vs. the World), and Justin Kirk (Weeds). Here's a look at the age-restricted trailer – which means you probably can't see it here, but you can head on over to Adult Swim's YouTube channel:

Developed by Alessandro Tanaka and Brian Gatewood and based on the graphic novels by Bourdain and Rose, with artwork by Langdon Foss and Alé Garza, the series is executive produced by Tanaka and Gatewood alongside Jordan Blum and Sam Register.

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