Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: Get Jiro

Get Jiro Early Preview: The Mysterious Chef's Reputation Precedes Him

Check out an early preview for Adult Swim's Get Jiro, the animated series adaptation of the graphic novel by Anthony Bourdain and Joel Rose.

Article Summary Get Jiro gets an early preview from Adult Swim, teasing the mysterious sushi chef’s fearsome, blood-soaked reputation.

The new Get Jiro clip hints Jiro has already made dangerous enemies before the real war even begins.

Adult Swim’s Get Jiro premieres on Toonami on Saturday, October 3, bringing the graphic novel to animated life.

Based on Anthony Bourdain and Joel Rose’s graphic novel, Get Jiro promises a violent, stylish culinary dystopia.

With less than a month to go until Adult Swim's Get Jiro, the upcoming animated series adaptation of the acclaimed DC/Vertigo graphic novel by Anthony Bourdain and Joel Rose, makes its debut, we're getting an early preview spotlighting our main man, Jiro (Brian Tee). In the clip below, it seems that he's already made a rather bloody name for himself – and yet, we have this feeling that our big bads are going to blow past that red flag/warning sign and start a war they can't win.

With the animated adaptation set to hit Adult Swim's "Toonami" anime block beginning on Saturday, October 3rd, here's our latest look at what Get Jiro has to offer:

From Warner Bros Animation and DC Studios and starring Brian Tee (Chicago Med), Get Jiro transports viewers to a post-apocalyptic, near-future Los Angeles where culinary culture reigns supreme, and the world's most powerful figures are chefs. In this society where food is both currency and a demarcation of class, the mysterious sushi chef Jiro (Tee) sets out on a quest for vengeance. The animated series also stars Titus Welliver (Bosch: Legacy), Alison Pill (Scott Pilgrim vs. the World), and Justin Kirk (Weeds). Here's a look at the age-restricted trailer – which means you probably can't see it here, but you can head on over to Adult Swim's YouTube channel:

"We at Adult Swim were huge fans of Bourdain and Rose's graphic novels, so when our partners at WBA first mentioned it, we were all in," said Adult Swim President Michael Ouweleen. "Like everything Bourdain did, this story starts with food and then generously reaches out into all directions to cover culture, obsession, and what makes humanity problematic, but in the end, inspiring. What you get is a wildly original, cinematic series, the kind of thing that we feel is right at home on Adult Swim."

Developed by Alessandro Tanaka and Brian Gatewood and based on the graphic novels by Bourdain and Rose, with artwork by Langdon Foss and Alé Garza, the series is executive produced by Tanaka and Gatewood alongside Jordan Blum and Sam Register.

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