Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: Get Jiro

Get Jiro Hits Adult Swim's Toonami Tonight! S01E01 & S01E02 Preview

Adult Swim's animated series adaptation of Anthony Bourdain and Joel Rose's Get Jiro makes its two-episode debut tonight - here's our preview!

Article Summary Get Jiro premieres tonight on Adult Swim’s Toonami with a two-episode debut starting at 12 midnight ET.

Episode 1, “Pilot,” introduces Jiro as a sushi chef whose no-soy-sauce rule sparks violent fallout in future L.A.

Episode 2, “Meat Is Murder,” sends Jiro across Los Angeles on a dangerous delivery chased by food truck bounty hunters.

The preview also rounds up the Get Jiro red-band trailer, sneak peeks, and official episode overviews ahead of airtime.

Tonight's the night, folks! Adult Swim's Get Jiro, the animated series adaptation of the acclaimed DC/Vertigo graphic novel by Anthony Bourdain and Joel Rose, makes its two-episode debut – kicking off at 12 midnight ET on Adult Swim's "Toonami" anime/animation block. Along with overviews for the series opener and S01E02: "Meat Is Murder," we have an image gallery, the red-band trailer, and several sneak peeks for you to check out.

Get Jiro Episodes S01E01 & S01E02: "Meat Is Murder" Previews

Get Jiro Season 1 Episode 1: "Pilot" – In a futuristic L.A., mysterious Outer Ring sushi chef Jiro sets off a violent chain of events after a customer violates his one rule: no soy sauce.

Get Jiro Season 1 Episode 2: "Meat Is Murder" – Jiro is tasked with making a special delivery to an L.A. food festival, but must survive a gauntlet of bounty hunter food trucks along the way.

From Warner Bros Animation and DC Studios and starring Brian Tee (Chicago Med), Get Jiro transports viewers to a post-apocalyptic, near-future Los Angeles where culinary culture reigns supreme, and the world's most powerful figures are chefs. In this society where food is both currency and a demarcation of class, the mysterious sushi chef Jiro (Tee) sets out on a quest for vengeance. The animated series also stars Titus Welliver (Bosch: Legacy), Alison Pill (Scott Pilgrim vs. the World), and Justin Kirk (Weeds). Here's a look at the age-restricted trailer – which means you probably can't see it here, but you can head on over to Adult Swim's YouTube channel:

Developed by Alessandro Tanaka and Brian Gatewood and based on the graphic novels by Bourdain and Rose, with artwork by Langdon Foss and Alé Garza, the series is executive produced by Tanaka and Gatewood alongside Jordan Blum and Sam Register.

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