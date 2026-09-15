Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: Get Jiro

Get Jiro Key Art Promotes Today's Special: Vengeance, Well-Done

Debuting October 3rd, here's the new key art for Get Jiro, the animated series adaptation of Anthony Bourdain and Joel Rose's graphic novel.

Article Summary Adult Swim revealed new Get Jiro key art as buzz builds for the animated adaptation of Anthony Bourdain and Joel Rose's graphic novel.

Get Jiro premieres October 3 at midnight ET/PT during Toonami, with streaming on HBO Max starting the following day.

A recently released red-band Get Jiro trailer suggests the animated series is delivering on the graphic novel's violent, stylish promise.

Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studios bring Get Jiro to Adult Swim, with the revenge-fueled series aiming squarely at adult animation fans.

Earlier this month, Adult Swim dropped an official red-band trailer, key art, and an image gallery for Get Jiro, the upcoming animated series adaptation of the acclaimed DC/Vertigo graphic novel by Anthony Bourdain and Joel Rose. Having covered this since it was first announced, we were more than curious to see if the animated series could live up to the hype. Spoiler? So far, so very, very good. With Get Jiro set to debut on Saturday, October 3rd, at midnight ET/PT as part of its "Toonami" anime/action block (nice move), and streaming the next day on HBO Max, here's a look at new key art that was released, followed by some previously released looks at what's to come:

From Warner Bros Animation and DC Studios and starring Brian Tee (Chicago Med), Get Jiro transports viewers to a post-apocalyptic, near-future Los Angeles where culinary culture reigns supreme, and the world's most powerful figures are chefs. In this society where food is both currency and a demarcation of class, the mysterious sushi chef Jiro (Tee) sets out on a quest for vengeance. The animated series also stars Titus Welliver (Bosch: Legacy), Alison Pill (Scott Pilgrim vs. the World), and Justin Kirk (Weeds). Here's a look at the age-restricted trailer – which means you probably can't see it here, but you can head on over to Adult Swim's YouTube channel:

"We at Adult Swim were huge fans of Bourdain and Rose's graphic novels, so when our partners at WBA first mentioned it, we were all in," said Adult Swim President Michael Ouweleen. "Like everything Bourdain did, this story starts with food and then generously reaches out into all directions to cover culture, obsession, and what makes humanity problematic, but in the end, inspiring. What you get is a wildly original, cinematic series, the kind of thing that we feel is right at home on Adult Swim."

Developed by Alessandro Tanaka and Brian Gatewood and based on the graphic novels by Bourdain and Rose, with artwork by Langdon Foss and Alé Garza, the series is executive produced by Tanaka and Gatewood alongside Jordan Blum and Sam Register.

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