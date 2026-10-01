Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: Get Jiro

Get Jiro Preview: In Jiro's Defense? He Warned Him About the Soy Sauce

Here's an early look at Adult Swim's Get Jiro, the animated series adaptation of the graphic novel by Anthony Bourdain and Joel Rose.

Article Summary Get Jiro premieres on Adult Swim’s Toonami this Saturday, bringing Anthony Bourdain and Joel Rose’s graphic novel to life.

A new Get Jiro preview offers an early taste of the animated series, including Jiro’s blunt warning about the soy sauce.

The footage teases the series’ sharp tone and violent edge, giving fans one more reason to check out the debut.

Adult Swim’s Get Jiro arrives with high anticipation, with an additional early preview and age-restricted trailer also available.

This Saturday, Adult Swim's Get Jiro, the animated series adaptation of the acclaimed DC/Vertigo graphic novel by Anthony Bourdain and Joel Rose, will make its debut – and we couldn't be more psyched. But just in case you need a bit more convincing, we've got an early preview waiting for you above that tells you everything you need to know about the upcoming series. And in Jiro's defense? He did tell him to stay away from the soy sauce. Fair warning…

With the animated adaptation set to hit Adult Swim's "Toonami" anime block beginning on Saturday, October 3rd, here's a look back at a previously released early preview for Get Jiro:

From Warner Bros Animation and DC Studios and starring Brian Tee (Chicago Med), Get Jiro transports viewers to a post-apocalyptic, near-future Los Angeles where culinary culture reigns supreme, and the world's most powerful figures are chefs. In this society where food is both currency and a demarcation of class, the mysterious sushi chef Jiro (Tee) sets out on a quest for vengeance. The animated series also stars Titus Welliver (Bosch: Legacy), Alison Pill (Scott Pilgrim vs. the World), and Justin Kirk (Weeds). Here's a look at the age-restricted trailer – which means you probably can't see it here, but you can head on over to Adult Swim's YouTube channel:

"We at Adult Swim were huge fans of Bourdain and Rose's graphic novels, so when our partners at WBA first mentioned it, we were all in," said Adult Swim President Michael Ouweleen. "Like everything Bourdain did, this story starts with food and then generously reaches out into all directions to cover culture, obsession, and what makes humanity problematic, but in the end, inspiring. What you get is a wildly original, cinematic series, the kind of thing that we feel is right at home on Adult Swim."

Developed by Alessandro Tanaka and Brian Gatewood and based on the graphic novels by Bourdain and Rose, with artwork by Langdon Foss and Alé Garza, the series is executive produced by Tanaka and Gatewood alongside Jordan Blum and Sam Register.

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