Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: Get Jiro

Get Jiro S01E04: "Secret Sauce" Preview: Bob & Rose Go Scorched Earth

Bob and Rose go scorched earth on tonight's episode of Adult Swim's Get Jiro. Here's our updated preview for S01E04: "Secret Sauce"...

Article Summary Get Jiro S01E04 "Secret Sauce" sets Bob and Rose on a scorched-earth collision course as their rivalry explodes into war.

Jiro may finally get the all-out conflict he wanted, but the fallout threatens to hit him and everyone around him hard.

Cynda’s investigation locks onto Jiro in tonight’s Get Jiro, while painful memories from her tragic past resurface.

Our updated Get Jiro preview rounds up the episode synopsis, Adult Swim listing, and the latest teaser for "Secret Sauce."

Heading into tonight's fourth chapter of Adult Swim's Get Jiro, the animated series adaptation of the acclaimed DC/Vertigo graphic novel by Anthony Bourdain and Joel Rose, it appears Jiro is going to get what he was looking for: an all-out war between Bob and Rose. But when you're talking about two people who are that powerful and aren't in the habit of losing, getting what he wished for could come back to bite Jiro – and a whole lot of other folks – in a big way. And then there's Cynda, whose investigation has zeroed in on Jiro – even as she revisits shadows from her own tragic past. With that in mind, here's our updated preview for S01E04: "Secret Sauce":

Get Jiro Season 1 – S01E04: "Secret Sauce" Preview

Get Jiro Season 1 Episode 4: "Secret Sauce" – Bob and Rose's rivalry erupts into a damaging full-scale war, while Cynda targets Jiro during her ongoing investigation and revisits her own tragic family history along the way.

New Tonight on Adult Swim: 12:00/3:30 Get Jiro: Secret Sauce https://t.co/PDnJcxvFWj — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) October 17, 2026

From Warner Bros Animation and DC Studios and starring Brian Tee (Chicago Med), Get Jiro transports viewers to a post-apocalyptic, near-future Los Angeles where culinary culture reigns supreme, and the world's most powerful figures are chefs. In this society where food is both currency and a demarcation of class, the mysterious sushi chef Jiro (Tee) sets out on a quest for vengeance. The animated series also stars Titus Welliver (Bosch: Legacy), Alison Pill (Scott Pilgrim vs. the World), and Justin Kirk (Weeds).

Developed by Alessandro Tanaka and Brian Gatewood and based on the graphic novels by Bourdain and Rose, with artwork by Langdon Foss and Alé Garza, the series is executive produced by Tanaka and Gatewood alongside Jordan Blum and Sam Register.

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