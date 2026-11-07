Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: Get Jiro

Get Jiro S01E07: "Cage Free" Preview: Jiro Gets a Surprise Assist

Jiro gets unexpected help springing himself from prison in tonight's episode of Adult Swim's Get Jiro, S01E07: "Cage Free" - here's a look!

Article Summary Get Jiro S01E07: "Cage Free" finds Jiro trapped in prison, fighting to survive long enough to make his next move.

An unexpected ally reaches Jiro in Butcher's Block Penitentiary, setting up a daring Get Jiro escape attempt tonight.

The Get Jiro preview spotlights rising tension as Jiro balances survival, strategy, and a shot at breaking free.

Adult Swim's Get Jiro continues its standout first season with "Cage Free," a key chapter in Jiro's brutal ordeal.

As far as animation goes, Adult Swim's Get Jiro, the animated series adaptation of the acclaimed DC/Vertigo graphic novel by Anthony Bourdain and Joel Rose, has to be in the conversation when it comes to the best that 2026 had to offer. If there isn't a campaign for a second season already, consider #GetJiroSeason2 officially underway. Of course, our tragic hero is a little too busy being imprisoned and fighting for his life to think about a second season. At this point, his attention is more focused on at least staying alive to make it to the commercial break. With that in mind, here's our updated preview for S01E07: "Cage Free."

Get Jiro Season 1 – S01E07: "Cage Free" Preview

Get Jiro Season 1 Episode 7: "Cage Free" – An unexpected ally visits Jiro in Butcher's Block Penitentiary and helps him mount an escape attempt.

New Tonight on Adult Swim: 12:00/3:30 Get Jiro: Cage Free https://t.co/ccVmSBifdR — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) November 7, 2026

From Warner Bros Animation and DC Studios and starring Brian Tee (Chicago Med), Get Jiro transports viewers to a post-apocalyptic, near-future Los Angeles where culinary culture reigns supreme, and the world's most powerful figures are chefs. In this society where food is both currency and a demarcation of class, the mysterious sushi chef Jiro (Tee) sets out on a quest for vengeance. The animated series also stars Titus Welliver (Bosch: Legacy), Alison Pill (Scott Pilgrim vs. the World), and Justin Kirk (Weeds).

Developed by Alessandro Tanaka and Brian Gatewood and based on the graphic novels by Bourdain and Rose, with artwork by Langdon Foss and Alé Garza, the series is executive produced by Tanaka and Gatewood alongside Jordan Blum and Sam Register.

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