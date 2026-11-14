Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: Get Jiro

Get Jiro S01E08: "Your Guests Have Arrived" Preview: Bite Your Tongue

Negotiations get bloody ahead of the big endgame in tonight's episode of Adult Swim's Get Jiro, S01E08: "Your Guests Have Arrived."

Article Summary Get Jiro S01E08: "Your Guests Have Arrived" sets up a bloody endgame as dangerous negotiations turn brutal tonight.

Jiro faces a major culinary test when he’s forced to prepare a meal using a forbidden, taboo ingredient.

Bob and Rose learn a painful lesson about staying quiet, while Cynda pushes closer to Jiro’s bigger plan.

With DC Studios changes casting doubt on the future, the push for Get Jiro Season 2 feels more urgent than ever.

As excited as we are about this season of Adult Swim's Get Jiro, the animated series adaptation of the acclaimed DC/Vertigo graphic novel by Anthony Bourdain and Joel Rose, we have to admit that it's been a very weird week. With James Gunn and Peter Safran now out as the heads of DC Studios, there are a whole lot of projects with question marks surrounding them – including Get Jiro. If there was ever a time for a #GetJiroSeason2 campaign, now would be that time. That brings us to your updated preview for S01E08: "Your Guests Have Arrived," as tonight's episode sees Jiro's cooking skills put to the ultimate test, Bob and Rose get a bloody reminder about holding your tongue during tense negotiations, and Cynda gets one step closer to learning Jiro's "bigger picture" plans.

Get Jiro Season 1 – S01E08: "Your Guests Have Arrived" Preview

Get Jiro Season 1 Episode 8: "Your Guests Have Arrived" – Jiro is forced to cook a meal using a taboo ingredient. Meanwhile, Ichigo is summoned to LA, and Cynda tries to figure out Jiro's endgame.

New Tonight on Adult Swim: 12:00/3:30 Get Jiro: Your Guests Have Arrived https://t.co/0gOMebR26E — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) November 14, 2026

From Warner Bros Animation and DC Studios and starring Brian Tee (Chicago Med), Get Jiro transports viewers to a post-apocalyptic, near-future Los Angeles where culinary culture reigns supreme, and the world's most powerful figures are chefs. In this society where food is both currency and a demarcation of class, the mysterious sushi chef Jiro (Tee) sets out on a quest for vengeance. The animated series also stars Titus Welliver (Bosch: Legacy), Alison Pill (Scott Pilgrim vs. the World), and Justin Kirk (Weeds).

Developed by Alessandro Tanaka and Brian Gatewood and based on the graphic novels by Bourdain and Rose, with artwork by Langdon Foss and Alé Garza, the series is executive produced by Tanaka and Gatewood alongside Jordan Blum and Sam Register.

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