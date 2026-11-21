Posted in: Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, TV | Tagged: Get Jiro

Get Jiro S01E09: "Our Specials This Evening" Preview: Jiro vs. Ichigo

Check out what's ahead with tonight's penultimate episode of Adult Swim's adaptation of Get Jiro, S01E09: "Our Specials This Evening."

Article Summary Adult Swim’s Get Jiro heads into S01E09, “Our Specials This Evening,” with Jiro and his allies plotting Rose’s downfall.

Get Jiro S01E09 sets up the penultimate showdown as Jiro faces his brother Ichigo one last time before the finale.

The new Get Jiro preview includes the official synopsis, episode trailer, and an extended sneak peek at tonight’s episode.

Brian Tee leads Get Jiro’s voice cast in Adult Swim’s adaptation of Anthony Bourdain and Joel Rose’s graphic novel.

This is it, folks. The endgame. As Jiro and his brother, Ichigo, blast their way towards a final confrontation, our hero might just have the forces on his side he needs to take him and Rose down for good. That's where things stand heading into tonight's penultimate episode of Adult Swim's Get Jiro, the animated series adaptation of the acclaimed DC/Vertigo graphic novel by Anthony Bourdain and Joel Rose (don't forget to start dropping #GetJiroSeason2 in your social media posts). With that in mind, here's a look at the official overview, episode trailer, and extended sneak peek at S01E09: "Our Specials This Evening."

Get Jiro Season 1 – S01E09: "Our Specials This Evening" Preview

Get Jiro Season 1 Episode 9: "Our Specials This Evening" – Jiro and his newfound allies formulate a plan to take down Rose, and Jiro confronts his brother one final time.

New Tonight on Adult Swim: 12:00/3:30 Get Jiro: Our Specials This Evening https://t.co/h3IfzPss4d — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) November 21, 2026

From Warner Bros Animation and DC Studios and starring Brian Tee (Chicago Med), Get Jiro transports viewers to a post-apocalyptic, near-future Los Angeles where culinary culture reigns supreme, and the world's most powerful figures are chefs. In this society where food is both currency and a demarcation of class, the mysterious sushi chef Jiro (Tee) sets out on a quest for vengeance. The animated series also stars Titus Welliver (Bosch: Legacy), Alison Pill (Scott Pilgrim vs. the World), and Justin Kirk (Weeds).

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ww2rdErHa9o

Developed by Alessandro Tanaka and Brian Gatewood and based on the graphic novels by Bourdain and Rose, with artwork by Langdon Foss and Alé Garza, the series is executive produced by Tanaka and Gatewood alongside Jordan Blum and Sam Register.

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