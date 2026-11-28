Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: Get Jiro

Get Jiro Season 1 Finale "Gochisousama" Preview: Final Face-Off

Jiro. Ichigo. One final face-off. Here's our preview for tonight's season finale of Adult Swim's Get Jiro, S01E10: "Gochisousama."

Article Summary Adult Swim's Get Jiro ends Season 1 tonight with "Gochisousama," as Jiro and Ichigo finally face off.

Get Jiro Episode 10 centers on the childhood trauma and vengeance that drove the brothers toward this clash.

The finale preview includes the official synopsis, trailer, and an extended sneak peek at Get Jiro's last showdown.

Brian Tee leads Get Jiro's post-apocalyptic culinary war, with Titus Welliver, Alison Pill, and Justin Kirk.

Jiro. Ichigo. Two brothers forged by the brutality of their childhoods, each traveling a different path. Two paths that were destined to intersect, and that's exactly what we're getting in tonight's season finale of Adult Swim's Get Jiro, the animated series adaptation of the acclaimed DC/Vertigo graphic novel by Anthony Bourdain and Joel Rose (don't forget to start dropping #GetJiroSeason2 in your social media posts). With his brother pushing over the edge, is there anyone (or anything) that can keep Jiro from seeking revenge? Here's a look at the official overview, episode trailer, and extended sneak peek at S01E10: "Gochisousama" ("Thank you for the meal")

Get Jiro Season 1 Finale – S01E10: "Gochisousama" Preview

Get Jiro Season 1 Finale – Episode 10: "Gochisousama" – Jiro and Ichigo confront each other and the childhood trauma that led them on this path of vengeance.

Tune into Toonami on Saturday, November 28th at midnight to catch the season finale of Get Jiro, "Gochisousama"! https://t.co/V7Y7Zose4U — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) November 22, 2026

From Warner Bros Animation and DC Studios and starring Brian Tee (Chicago Med), Get Jiro transports viewers to a post-apocalyptic, near-future Los Angeles where culinary culture reigns supreme, and the world's most powerful figures are chefs. In this society where food is both currency and a demarcation of class, the mysterious sushi chef Jiro (Tee) sets out on a quest for vengeance. The animated series also stars Titus Welliver (Bosch: Legacy), Alison Pill (Scott Pilgrim vs. the World), and Justin Kirk (Weeds).

Developed by Alessandro Tanaka and Brian Gatewood and based on the graphic novels by Bourdain and Rose, with artwork by Langdon Foss and Alé Garza, the series is executive produced by Tanaka and Gatewood alongside Jordan Blum and Sam Register.

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