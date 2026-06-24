Posted in: Movies, Netflix, TV | Tagged: ghostbusters, Ghostbusters: Night Shift

Ghostbusters: Night Shift Set for 2027; New Images, Overview Released

During Annecy, Netflix released new preview images and an overview for Showrunners Ben Hibon and Elliott Kalan's Ghostbusters: Night Shift.

Article Summary Netflix confirmed Ghostbusters: Night Shift will debut in 2027 during its Annecy animation showcase.

The official Ghostbusters: Night Shift overview sets the series in 1994, five years after the Statue of Liberty event.

A new supernatural threat hits New York City, pushing a group of young New Yorkers to suit up and bust ghosts.

Ben Hibon and Elliott Kalan lead the animated series, with Jason Reitman, Gil Kenan, and Dan Aykroyd producing.

Heading into Netflix's Annecy International Animation Film Festival presentation on Wednesday, we already knew we would learn more about EPs Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan and Showrunners Ben Hibon and Elliott Kalan's upcoming "Ghostbusters" animated series, Ghostbusters: Night Shift. Earlier this month, the official title was revealed, along with a look at the key art logo and the news that OG Ghostbuster Dan Aykroyd has joined the series as an executive producer. But today's "Next on Netflix Animation: from Ghostbusters to Brad Bird's Ray Gunn" raised the game with two new preview images and an official overview for the 2027-debuting series: "New York City, 1994. Five years after the Ghostbusters took the Statue of Liberty for a walk, a new supernatural threat hits the Big Apple. Now, a group of young New Yorkers must suit up, face their fears, and bust some ghosts."

"I just watched an entire art presentation for the show. I've seen the sets and the environments, and I just saw my first glimpse at a world of supernatural characters as realized by our brilliant creative team. All I can say is the work is being done as we speak. It's in what we call full development. Scripts are being written, art is being created, and it's a great time to be a Ghostbuster," Kenan shared with A Trip to the Movies with Alex Zane back in March 2024. As animation fans know, crafting a season that meets the ever-increasing expectations of viewers takes time and a whole lot of work. That said, it's great to know that the wheels have been turning behind the scenes since the project was first announced nearly two years ago.

Netflix's Ghostbusters: Night Shift will be executive-produced by Ben Hibon, Elliott Kalan, Jason Reitman, Gil Kenan, Amie Karp, and Dan Aykroyd. Reitman, son of Ivan Reitman, director of the original Ghostbusters features, and Kenan co-wrote the franchise's most recent installments, Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

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