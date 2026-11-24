Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: ghosts

Ghosts Christmas Special Trailer: A Good Day to "Died Hard" for Jay

Set to hit CBS on December 10th, here's the promo trailer for Showrunners Joe Wiseman and Joe Port's Died Hard: A Ghosts Christmas Special.

Article Summary Ghosts hits CBS on December 10 with Died Hard: A Ghosts Christmas Special, and the official trailer is now here.

With Sam away, Jay goes full John McClane when former assistant Freddie returns to Woodstone looking for revenge.

Ghosts also puts Pete's amnesia in play, as the spirits argue over whether he should learn the truth about his past.

Joe Wiseman and Joe Port also tease Ghosts Season 6 with a ghost boundary glitch and the first ghost-on-ghost possession.

With Sam (Rose McIver) out of town for the holidays, and no one else to turn to, Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) is going to have to channel his inner "John McClane" to save the ghosts from a blast from the past who's looking for revenge. That's how things are looking heading into Showrunners Joe Wiseman and Joe Port's one-hour, two-episode "Died Hard: A Ghosts Christmas Special," set to hit on December 10th. And then there's the not-so-small matter of whether or not the ghosts should refresh Pete's (Richie Moriarty) memory about his past. Here's a look at an updated preview for the holiday special, which now includes the official trailer that was released earlier today:

Died Hard: A Ghosts Christmas Special – Parts One & Two Preview

Died Hard: A Ghosts Christmas Special – Parts One & Two Preview – Jay springs into action when his and Sam's former assistant, Freddie (guest star Mike Lane), returns to Woodstone, intent on revenge. Also, the ghosts debate whether to tell an amnesiac Pete the truth about his past.

PART ONE WRITTEN BY: Joe Port & Joe Wiseman

PART ONE DIRECTED BY: Todd Biermann

PART TWO WRITTEN BY: Emily Schmidt

PART ONE DIRECTED BY: Todd Biermann

Wiseman & Port on Season 6, 100th Episode: For the milestone 100th episode, it seems we're going to be getting some in-universe fun when the Woodstone ghosts' favorite reality show, It's Getting Hot in Here, also celebrates its 100th episode. As for the season overall, Wiseman teased that the ghost boundary that keeps most ghosts confined to Woodstone might be having some issues, with the co-showrunner adding, "later on in the season, something temporarily may happen to the ghost boundary."

'Ghosts' showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman are being quite generous with the Season 6 teasers at #SDCC! Audiences can expect a ghost boundary malfunction and the very first "ghost on ghost possession" pic.twitter.com/HeHMnPlIVY — Deadline (@DEADLINE) July 24, 2026

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS's Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). In addition, Dean Norris (Frank), Mary Holland (Patience), Sakina Jaffrey (Champa), and Bernard White (Mahesh) joined the cast.

Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).

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