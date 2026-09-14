Posted in: BBC, Movies, TV | Tagged: ghosts, Ghosts: The Possession of Button House

Ghosts: Lionsgate UK Scares Up "The Possession of Button House" Poster

Set to hit screens on October 23rd, here's a look at the latest key art released by Lionsgate UK for Ghosts: The Possession of Button House.

Article Summary Ghosts: The Possession of Button House hits UK theaters on October 23, bringing the BBC comedy back for a Halloween movie event.

Lionsgate UK has unveiled fresh Ghosts key art as anticipation builds for a teaser or full trailer for Button House’s return.

The Ghosts film comes from Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Martha Howe-Douglas, Jim Howick, Laurence Rickard, and Ben Willbond.

The Ghosts team says they never planned to return, but a new story drew them back for one more soul-stirring Button House adventure.

BBC Film, Lionsgate UK, BBC Studios, and Monumental Television have something special this Halloween season for fans of the award-winning BBC comedy, with Ghosts: The Possession of Button House set to start haunting theaters in only a little more than a month. Stemming from the show's stars, writers, and creators, Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Martha Howe-Douglas, Jim Howick, Laurence Rickard, and Ben Willbond, the cinematic adventure also stars Lolly Adefope, Charlotte Ritchie, and Kiell Smith-Bynoe. While we await an official teaser or trailer, Lionsgate UK has released a new key art spotlighting your faves – and a very ominous tease of what's to come.

And here's a look back at the first-look image and previous teaser poster released for Ghosts: The Possession of Button House, set to hit theaters on October 23rd:

"We thought we had said goodbye to Button House at the end of the final series. We never planned to come back. But when we had the idea for this story, we all got so excited that we couldn't resist returning to our haunted home for one more adventure. We can't wait to be together and to welcome some brilliant new faces, to tell this soul-stirring tale of life and death," shared Baynton, Farnaby, Howe-Douglas, Howick, Rickard, and Willbond when news of the start of filming was first announced. Now, here's a look back at the official trailer that was released in June:

Simon Hynd (Ghosts, Motherland, Can You Keep a Secret?) directs the film. Alison Carpenter and Andy Brunskill serve as Producers, alongside Alison Owen and Debra Hayward. The creators/writers (also creators and stars of Yonderland and Bill, and the original stars of Horrible Histories) serve as Executive Producers. Jill Forbes is Executive Producer for Monumental. The executive producer for BBC Film is Eva Yates. Lionsgate will distribute in the UK with Marie-Claire Benson and Emma Berkofsky as Executive Producers. BBC Studios will distribute worldwide, with Richard Acton as Executive Producer.

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