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Ghosts Season 6: New Type of Ghost, Ghost-on-Ghost Possession & More

Showrunners Joe Wiseman and Joe Port had some very interesting intel to drop on CBS's Ghosts Season 6 and the upcoming holiday specials.

Article Summary Ghosts Season 6 teases a brand-new ghost type as Hetty’s mustachioed sister Margaret arrives in the Halloween special.

CBS’s Ghosts will deliver its first-ever ghost-on-ghost possession, one of the wildest twists revealed at SDCC 2026.

The Ghosts Christmas special is inspired by Die Hard, while the 100th episode spotlights the ghosts’ favorite reality show.

Ghosts Season 6 will also test Woodstone’s ghost boundary, with a malfunction that could shake up the rules in 2027.

Showrunners Joe Wiseman and Joe Port were in a very giving mood when it came to sharing details on CBS's Rose McIver- and Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts Season 6 and the upcoming holiday specials at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2026. The amount of intel the duo dropped was especially impressive, given the sixth season isn't hitting until 2027. Here are the main highlights from what Wiseman and Port discussed earlier today:

Here's a look at some of the key highlights from the show's SDCC 2026 panel:

The 'Ghosts' Christmas special later this year will take inspiration from 'Die Hard,' showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman revealed at #SDCC pic.twitter.com/CHm8kiCvIZ — Deadline (@DEADLINE) July 24, 2026

Wiseman & Port Talks Holiday Specials: "In the Halloween special, which is our first ever hour-long, we're gonna meet Hetty's sister, her mustachioed sister Margaret, who's been referenced several times in the show," Wiseman shared about the first special, teasing that Margaret will be "a type of ghost that we have never seen." Port added that the Christmas special is "inspired by what we think would be one of Jay and probably Trevor's favorite movies, 'Die Hard.'" As of a new type of ghost wasn't impressive enough, Port went on to add that one of the specials will include the show's "first ever ghost-on-ghost possession."

'Ghosts' showrunner Joe Wiseman teases what to expect from the 100th episode of the series, which will air in Season 6…and it might have a little something to do with a certain reality show the Woodstone ghosts have taken a liking to #SDCC pic.twitter.com/iW7zuCLrm7 — Deadline (@DEADLINE) July 24, 2026

Wiseman & Port on Season 6, 100th Episode: For the milestone 100th episode, it seems we're going to be getting some in-universe fun when the Woodstone ghosts' favorite reality show, It's Getting Hot in Here, also celebrates its 100th episode. As for the season overall, Wiseman teased that the ghost boundary that keeps most ghosts confined to Woodstone might be having some issues, with the co-showrunner adding, "later on in the season, something temporarily may happen to the ghost boundary."

'Ghosts' showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman are being quite generous with the Season 6 teasers at #SDCC! Audiences can expect a ghost boundary malfunction and the very first "ghost on ghost possession" pic.twitter.com/HeHMnPlIVY — Deadline (@DEADLINE) July 24, 2026

By the time the credits rolled on the fifth season finale of Ghosts, the good news was that Sam (McIver) and Jay (Ambudkar) were able to save Woodstone and get back ownership – but it may have come with a high cost: Pete (Richie Moriarty), who disappeared after helping save their home, was unable to make it back to Woodstone in time. Recently, Wiseman and Port shared their thoughts on Pete's predicament and how the upcoming holiday specials (which will pick up "a couple of months" after the Season 5 finale) make returning in 2027 easier.

The 'Ghosts' Christmas special later this year will take inspiration from 'Die Hard,' showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman revealed at #SDCC pic.twitter.com/CHm8kiCvIZ — Deadline (@DEADLINE) July 24, 2026

On Pete's Precarious Predicament: "We've teased Pete disappearing a couple times now, and it's gonna be very interesting to figure out where he went and where he is and what he's like now. It's sort of an existential question that we've been wrestling with about what would happen if he disappeared. So we're going to answer that question when we come back," Port shared. Wiseman added, "As Joe mentioned, it's something we've teased a couple of times, where we've had these close calls with Pete, and in this, the stakes are real. One of our main characters just disappeared, and who knows, will he be back? Where has he been? It just seems to bring up a lot of enticing questions."

On Those Halloween and Christmas Specials: "Well, I'm excited. They aren't going to be free-standing. We are going to deal with the Pete cliffhanger. They will sort of be part of the season, so I look at it as we're just premiering a couple weeks later than usual, and…we're getting an hour-long Halloween special for the first time," Wiseman shared. "The Halloween episodes are always a fan favorite. They're the writers' favorite. They're really fun to do. So we're getting an hour, and then we're doing another Christmas hour-long special, which we've done a few times now, and those always turn out great. So we're just starting out next season with a bang, and I think they're going to be promoted heavily, and we'll get a lot of eyeballs and a lot of excitement for when we then do start airing 'regular episodes'."

Port added, "I thought it was a really clever solution to them having three comedies right now, and to have us come out of the gate on 'Ghosts' with these two holiday specials, it's really something kind of fun to write toward. It gives us a clear target. It's sort of a very British solution, because they're always doing movies after the season and Christmas specials after their seasons. This is obviously before our season, but it's kind of a cool, clever way to dive into the season for us."

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS's Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). In addition, Dean Norris (Frank), Mary Holland (Patience), Sakina Jaffrey (Champa), and Bernard White (Mahesh) joined the cast.

Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).

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