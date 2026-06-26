Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: ghosts

Ghosts Star Ben Feldman Upped to Series Regular with Season 6

Showrunners Joe Wiseman and Joe Port's Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts star Ben Feldman is a series regular with Season 6.

Article Summary Ben Feldman has been promoted to series regular on Ghosts Season 6 after recurring as Kyle for the past two seasons.

Ghosts showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman praised Feldman, calling him a standout addition to the hit CBS comedy.

The Ghosts Season 5 finale left Pete missing after saving Woodstone, setting up a major mystery for the new season.

Ghosts will return with Halloween and Christmas specials that continue Pete’s cliffhanger ahead of Season 6 in 2027.

When Showrunners Joe Wiseman and Joe Port's Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts returns for its holiday specials this fall and its sixth season in 2027, viewers will be seeing a lot more of Ben Feldman's Kyle. A guest star over the previous two seasons, Feldman's character played a major role in the fifth season's big finale cliffhanger (more on that below). "We're so excited to have Ben on 'Ghosts' this season," Port and Wiseman shared. "He's a truly gifted actor that is equally adept at comedy and emotion, and he's an incredible addition to an already stacked cast."

By the time the credits rolled on the fifth season finale of Ghosts, the good news was that Sam (McIver) and Jay (Ambudkar) were able to save Woodstone and get back ownership – but it may have come with a high cost: Pete (Richie Moriarty), who disappeared after helping save their home, was unable to make it back to Woodstone in time. Recently, Wiseman and Port shared their thoughts on Pete's predicament and how the upcoming holiday specials (which will pick up "a couple of months" after the Season 5 finale) make returning in 2027 easier.

On Pete's Precarious Predicament: "We've teased Pete disappearing a couple times now, and it's gonna be very interesting to figure out where he went and where he is and what he's like now. It's sort of an existential question that we've been wrestling with about what would happen if he disappeared. So we're going to answer that question when we come back," Port shared. Wiseman added, "As Joe mentioned, it's something we've teased a couple of times, where we've had these close calls with Pete, and in this, the stakes are real. One of our main characters just disappeared, and who knows, will he be back? Where has he been? It just seems to bring up a lot of enticing questions."

On Those Halloween and Christmas Specials: "Well, I'm excited. They aren't going to be free-standing. We are going to deal with the Pete cliffhanger. They will sort of be part of the season, so I look at it as we're just premiering a couple weeks later than usual, and…we're getting an hour-long Halloween special for the first time," Wiseman shared. "The Halloween episodes are always a fan favorite. They're the writers' favorite. They're really fun to do. So we're getting an hour, and then we're doing another Christmas hour-long special, which we've done a few times now, and those always turn out great. So we're just starting out next season with a bang, and I think they're going to be promoted heavily, and we'll get a lot of eyeballs and a lot of excitement for when we then do start airing 'regular episodes'."

Port added, "I thought it was a really clever solution to them having three comedies right now, and to have us come out of the gate on 'Ghosts' with these two holiday specials, it's really something kind of fun to write toward. It gives us a clear target. It's sort of a very British solution, because they're always doing movies after the season and Christmas specials after their seasons. This is obviously before our season, but it's kind of a cool, clever way to dive into the season for us."

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS's Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). In addition, Dean Norris (Frank), Mary Holland (Patience), Sakina Jaffrey (Champa), and Bernard White (Mahesh) joined the cast.

Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).

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