Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: Gorilla Gross, jimmy olsen

Ghosts Star Holland Joins Jimmy Olsen/Gorilla Grodd DCU Series: Report

Mary Holland (Ghosts) is reportedly joining Jimmy Tatro and Skyler Gisondo for DC Studios' Jimmy Olsen/Gorilla Grodd DCU series.

Article Summary Mary Holland is reportedly joining the DCU Jimmy Olsen/Gorilla Grodd HBO Max series as female lead Sandra.

Deadline says Holland joins Jimmy Tatro as Gorilla Grodd and Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen in the DCU spinoff.

The DCU series comes from American Vandal creators Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault with a true-crime twist.

James Gunn confirmed the Jimmy Olsen/Gorilla Grodd series is real, with filming expected to begin later this year.

Last month, the news hit – and was confirmed by DC Studios co-CEO and writer/director James Gunn – that Jimmy Tatro (Scream 7, American Vandal) had been cast in the role of Gorilla Grodd in DC Studios and HBO Max's fictional true-crime DCU docuseries, hosted by Jimmy Olsen (Skyler Gisondo). Stemming from DC Studios, Warner Bros. Television, and American Vandal filmmakers Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault, the series is expected to kick off filming later this year – and now, Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that Mary Holland (Ghosts, The Little House on the Prairie) has joined the cast as the show's female lead, reportedly in the role of Sandra. Tatro's Grodd is described as a hyper-intelligent telepathic ape who has sought to rule both the simian and human worlds, though the Flash has frequently thwarted his plans.

Previously, Gunn confirmed that filming would start "soon" (choosing to be a bit more cautious about committing to a specific timeframe) and that the series will feature both Olsen and Grodd. We've been big fans of the show's in-universe concept since it was announced, so we're psyched to learn more about it soon.

During the Brazilian premiere of the Milly Alcock-starring Supergirl at Museu de Amanha in Rio de Janeiro in June, Safran discussed what is currently on the DC Studios slate for both television and film. Touching upon what's still to come, Safran shared that the "Gorilla Grodd" series would be filming later this year, jokingly adding, "Big news, by the way. I probably shouldn't have said that."

Peter Safran, CEO da DC, CONFIRMA que o Gorila Grodd vai ganhar uma série para HBO que vai ser gravada NESSE ANO. Tinha o rumor de que seria uma série com Jimmy Olsen! Ele ainda confirmou que Batman Brave and The Bold VAI ACONTECER e falou sobre Liga da Justiça 👀 pic.twitter.com/USoCbUW6Ox — Good Nerd (@GoodNerd23) June 15, 2026

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