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Ghosts Star Holland Joins Jimmy Olsen/Gorilla Grodd DCU Series: Report

Mary Holland (Ghosts) is reportedly joining Jimmy Tatro and Skyler Gisondo for DC Studios' Jimmy Olsen/Gorilla Grodd DCU series.

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  • Mary Holland is reportedly joining the DCU Jimmy Olsen/Gorilla Grodd HBO Max series as female lead Sandra.
  • Deadline says Holland joins Jimmy Tatro as Gorilla Grodd and Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen in the DCU spinoff.
  • The DCU series comes from American Vandal creators Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault with a true-crime twist.
  • James Gunn confirmed the Jimmy Olsen/Gorilla Grodd series is real, with filming expected to begin later this year.

Last month, the news hit – and was confirmed by DC Studios co-CEO and writer/director James Gunn – that Jimmy Tatro (Scream 7, American Vandal) had been cast in the role of Gorilla Grodd in DC Studios and HBO Max's fictional true-crime DCU docuseries, hosted by Jimmy Olsen (Skyler Gisondo). Stemming from DC Studios, Warner Bros. Television, and American Vandal filmmakers Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault, the series is expected to kick off filming later this year – and now, Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that Mary Holland (Ghosts, The Little House on the Prairie) has joined the cast as the show's female lead, reportedly in the role of Sandra. Tatro's Grodd is described as a hyper-intelligent telepathic ape who has sought to rule both the simian and human worlds, though the Flash has frequently thwarted his plans.

DCU
Images: CBS Entertainment; DCU/DC Studios; DC Comics

Previously, Gunn confirmed that filming would start "soon" (choosing to be a bit more cautious about committing to a specific timeframe) and that the series will feature both Olsen and Grodd. We've been big fans of the show's in-universe concept since it was announced, so we're psyched to learn more about it soon.

Gorilla Grodd
Image: Threads Screencap

During the Brazilian premiere of the Milly Alcock-starring Supergirl at Museu de Amanha in Rio de Janeiro in June, Safran discussed what is currently on the DC Studios slate for both television and film. Touching upon what's still to come, Safran shared that the "Gorilla Grodd" series would be filming later this year, jokingly adding, "Big news, by the way. I probably shouldn't have said that."

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Ray FlookAbout Ray Flook

Serving as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought onto the core BC team in 2017.
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