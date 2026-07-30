Posted in: BBC, Movies, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: ghosts, Ghosts: The Possession of Button House

Ghosts: The Possession of Button House First-Look Image Released

Check out a first-look image from BBC Film, Lionsgate UK, BBC Studios, and Monumental Television's Ghosts: The Possession of Button House.

Article Summary Ghosts: The Possession of Button House gets a fresh first-look as the beloved BBC comedy returns for a Halloween-season film.

Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Martha Howe-Douglas, Jim Howick, Laurence Rickard, and Ben Willbond reunite.

The Ghosts movie follows a teaser and poster rollout, building buzz ahead of its October 23 theatrical release.

The Button House gang returns because the new Ghosts story was too exciting to resist, promising one more adventure.

Just in time for the Halloween season, BBC Film, Lionsgate UK, BBC Studios, and Monumental Television have been slowly rolling out looks at the return of the beloved and award-winning BBC comedy, Ghosts: The Possession of Button House. Stemming from the show's stars, writers, and creators, Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Martha Howe-Douglas, Jim Howick, Laurence Rickard, and Ben Willbond, the cinematic adventure also stars Lolly Adefope, Charlotte Ritchie, and Kiell Smith-Bynoe. After a teaser last month and a key art poster earlier this week, we've got a first-look image to pass along – one that finds our ghosts looking none-too-happy about what they're looking at (off-camera, of course).

And here's a look back at the teaser poster for Ghosts: The Possession of Button House, set to hit theaters on October 23rd:

"We thought we had said goodbye to Button House at the end of the final series. We never planned to come back. But when we had the idea for this story, we all got so excited that we couldn't resist returning to our haunted home for one more adventure. We can't wait to be together and to welcome some brilliant new faces, to tell this soul-stirring tale of life and death," shared Baynton, Farnaby, Howe-Douglas, Howick, Rickard, and Willbond when news of the start of filming was first announced. Now, here's a look back at the official trailer that was released in June:

Simon Hynd (Ghosts, Motherland, Can You Keep a Secret?) directs the film. Alison Carpenter and Andy Brunskill serve as Producers, alongside Alison Owen and Debra Hayward. The creators/writers (also creators and stars of Yonderland and Bill, and the original stars of Horrible Histories) serve as Executive Producers. Jill Forbes is Executive Producer for Monumental. The executive producer for BBC Film is Eva Yates. Lionsgate will distribute in the UK with Marie-Claire Benson and Emma Berkofsky as Executive Producers. BBC Studios will distribute worldwide, with Richard Acton as Executive Producer.

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