Posted in: BBC, Movies, TV | Tagged: ghosts, Ghosts: The Possession of Button House

Ghosts: The Possession of Button House Official Trailer Released

Set to premiere on October 23rd, Lionsgate UK released the official trailer for Ghosts: The Possession of Button House - here's a look!

After the release of new key art, we had a feeling that BBC Film, Lionsgate UK, BBC Studios, and Monumental Television had something more up their sleeves for Ghosts fans. It turns out we were right, with Tuesday morning bringing the release of the official trailer for Ghosts: The Possession of Button House. Set to start haunting theaters in only a little more than a month, the feature film continuation of the beloved television series stems from the show's stars, writers, and creators, Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Martha Howe-Douglas, Jim Howick, Laurence Rickard, and Ben Willbond, and also stars Lolly Adefope, Charlotte Ritchie, and Kiell Smith-Bynoe.

With Ghosts: The Possession of Button House set to hit theaters on October 23rd, here's a look at the official trailer that was released on Tuesday morning:

"We thought we had said goodbye to Button House at the end of the final series. We never planned to come back. But when we had the idea for this story, we all got so excited that we couldn't resist returning to our haunted home for one more adventure. We can't wait to be together and to welcome some brilliant new faces, to tell this soul-stirring tale of life and death," shared Baynton, Farnaby, Howe-Douglas, Howick, Rickard, and Willbond when news of the start of filming was first announced. Now, here's a look back at the official trailer that was released in June:

Simon Hynd (Ghosts, Motherland, Can You Keep a Secret?) directs the film. Alison Carpenter and Andy Brunskill serve as Producers, alongside Alison Owen and Debra Hayward. The creators/writers (also creators and stars of Yonderland and Bill, and the original stars of Horrible Histories) serve as Executive Producers. Jill Forbes is Executive Producer for Monumental. The executive producer for BBC Film is Eva Yates. Lionsgate will distribute in the UK with Marie-Claire Benson and Emma Berkofsky as Executive Producers. BBC Studios will distribute worldwide, with Richard Acton as Executive Producer.

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