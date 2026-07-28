Posted in: BBC, Movies, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: ghosts

Ghosts: The Possession of Button House Poster Makes Excellent Point

Set to hit screens on October 23rd, Lionsgate UK released an official key art poster for Ghosts: The Possession of Button House.

Article Summary Ghosts: The Possession of Button House hits theaters October 23rd, bringing the beloved BBC comedy back as a feature film.

Lionsgate UK’s new Ghosts poster teases the return with a clever point: the spirits never left Button House at all.

Original Ghosts stars and creators Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Martha Howe-Douglas, Jim Howick, Laurence Rickard, and Ben Willbond return.

The update also revisits the official Ghosts trailer, offering another look at the spooky comedy’s next Button House adventure.

It was only a little more than a month ago that BBC Film, Lionsgate UK, BBC Studios, and Monumental Television released an official trailer for the return of the beloved and award-winning BBC comedy Ghosts. Set to hit theaters on October 23rd, Ghosts: The Possession of Button House is a feature-length film from the show's stars, writers, and creators: Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Martha Howe-Douglas, Jim Howick, Laurence Rickard, and Ben Willbond. In addition, we've got Lolly Adefope, Charlotte Ritchie, and Kiell Smith-Bynoe also set to star in the show's return adventure. On Tuesday, Lionsgate UK dropped a teaser poster that makes an excellent point. They're ghosts. They didn't go anywhere. If anything, we're the ones making a comeback. Makes you think, right?

"We thought we had said goodbye to Button House at the end of the final series. We never planned to come back. But when we had the idea for this story, we all got so excited that we couldn't resist returning to our haunted home for one more adventure. We can't wait to be together and to welcome some brilliant new faces, to tell this soul-stirring tale of life and death," shared Baynton, Farnaby, Howe-Douglas, Howick, Rickard, and Willbond when news of the start of filming was first announced. Now, here's a look back at the official trailer that was released in June:

Simon Hynd (Ghosts, Motherland, Can You Keep a Secret?) directs the film. Alison Carpenter and Andy Brunskill serve as Producers, alongside Alison Owen and Debra Hayward. The creators/writers (also creators and stars of Yonderland and Bill, and the original stars of Horrible Histories) serve as Executive Producers. Jill Forbes is Executive Producer for Monumental. The executive producer for BBC Film is Eva Yates. Lionsgate will distribute in the UK with Marie-Claire Benson and Emma Berkofsky as Executive Producers. BBC Studios will distribute worldwide, with Richard Acton as Executive Producer.

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