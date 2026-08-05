Posted in: HBO, TV | Tagged: gilmore girls, hbo max

Gilmore Girls Documentary Coming To HBO Max, Filming Underway

HBO Max is now in production on an in-depth documentary on Gilmore Girls, with the beloved show's cast and crew expected to take part.

Article Summary HBO Max has begun filming an authorized Gilmore Girls documentary with Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino.

Lauren Graham is confirmed to participate, with more Gilmore Girls cast and crew expected to join the project.

Director Bonni Cohen will explore how Gilmore Girls became a cross-generational hit through insider access.

The Gilmore Girls documentary promises unseen outtakes, behind-the-scenes footage, and never-before-seen script pages.

Gilmore Girls is getting an in-depth documentary. HBO Max is now filming the doc, completely authorized and executive-produced by Mark Blatty, Jane Cha Cutler, R.J. Cutler, Daniel Palladino, Elise Pearlstein, Amy Sherman-Palladino, and Trevor Smith. No word on exactly who from the cast is participating, but Lauren Graham will be involved. In Waves and War and Athlete A director Bonni Cohen will helm the project. The doc is untitled as of this time. Gilmore Girls ran from 2000 to 2007 and celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2025. It is regularly among the most-streamed shows across multiple platforms. Netflix revived the series for a four-episode series, titled A Year In The Life, in 2016.

Gilmore Girls Are Forever

Offering a rare insider view into the creation of Gilmore Girls, told straight from Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, featuring Lauren Graham as well as additional key cast and crew, the documentary reveals how the show eclipsed expectations to become a cross-generational phenomenon by unpacking the unique alchemy of the creators, cast, crew, and collaborators. The film includes never-before-seen outtakes, behind-the-scenes footage, and script pages. Produced by This Machine Filmworks in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Directed by Bonni Cohen; executive producers, Mark Blatty, Jane Cha Cutler, R.J. Cutler, Daniel Palladino, Elise Pearlstein, Amy Sherman-Palladino, and Trevor Smith; producers, Bonni Cohen and Melissa Robledo.

I have lost count of how many times we have gone through the entire series in my household, though we seem to do it at least once a year. I am a huge sucker for this kind of thing, and there are some juicy stretches in the Gilmore Girls' history that I would love to see covered in this. Hopefully, this gets to the root of everything and is not a fluff piece like a lot of docs we have been getting these last few years. Think Crystal Lake Memories, guys and girls.

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