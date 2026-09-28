Posted in: TV | Tagged: gilmore girls, lauren graham

Gilmore Girls Star Lauren Graham Knows Fans Hate THIS Storyline

While the fans of Gilmore Girls have been passionate about the series, Lauren Graham shares the one time they rebelled against the show.

Article Summary Lauren Graham reveals the Gilmore Girls storyline fans pushed back on most: Lorelai and Rory’s long Season 5-6 feud.

The backlash centered on Rory dropping out of Yale and moving in with her grandparents, a twist many viewers never accepted.

Graham says Gilmore Girls needed real conflict and drama, arguing it couldn’t just be charm, banter, and Stars Hollow comfort.

Even with fan frustration, Graham celebrates the Lorelai-Rory bond and the Gilmore Girls nostalgia viewers still deeply love.

The fandom for Gilmore Girls is unquestionable at this point, as fans have stuck with the show through thick and thin since it aired on The WB/CW and through the four-episode Netflix sequel, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, which aired in 2016. And to her credit, actress Lauren Graham enjoyed many of the episodes she worked on as well, rarely going out of her way to change anything or make on-the-fly adaptations for things that weren't working.

The One Gilmore Girls Story The Fans Absolutely Did Not Like

In a recent interview with People, Graham discussed the one time the fans actively told her how much they disliked the show's storyline. Over the years, Graham's character, Lorelai Gilmore, would get into fights with her daughter, Rory (Alexis Bledel), but they wouldn't last long and were often resolved in an episode or two. However, fans were absolutely not on board with the mother-daughter fight that ended Season 5 and carried over into the first half of Season 6. For context, this is the story where Rory dropped out of Yale and then moved in with her grandparents.

"There was that season when Rory and Lorelai were in a fight, and I would hear from people, 'We don't like that. It's going on for so long.' But when you do a long-running TV show, you have to have conflict," she says. "It can't all be walking around the gazebo. We got to have some drama."

To this day, if you ask Gilmore Girls fans (and read websites like ours), it is the one storyline that everyone dislikes, and even says makes zero sense as to why Rory would leave Yale. While there's never really been a single explanation, the general consensus is that the show's writers and producers were looking for a shock-value moment to leave a cliffhanger and make people want to see how it concluded that Fall. That said, it speaks to how much the fans love the actors and characters that they didn't want to see Lorelai and Rory fight, as Graham comments on about her castmate.

"To me, the mark of a wonderful actor is like you can't imagine anybody else in the part, and I can't imagine anybody else," she shares. "I can't imagine anybody else as my partner for all those years. […] I think it's something people really love about the show, which is you're entering this fun world where everybody knows each other, everyone is looking out for each other, and it's a small community. We all kind of love the nostalgia of that and crave that."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!