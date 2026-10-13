Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: girls

Girls Set for HBO Limited Series: Dunham, Williams & More Returning

HBO and Lena Dunham's Girls will return as a limited series, with Allison Williams, Jemima Kirke, Zosia Mamet, and Andrew Rannells returning.

Article Summary HBO’s Girls is officially returning as a five-episode limited series, with production scheduled to begin in 2027.

Lena Dunham returns to write, direct, and star, with Allison Williams, Jemima Kirke, Zosia Mamet, and Andrew Rannells back.

Girls will revisit Hannah, Marnie, Jessa, Shoshanna, and Elijah as they face life at 40 in a very different world.

Dunham says the Girls revival came from a story worth telling, while HBO promises familiar chaos and long-awaited growth.

It's been one busy Tuesday, with a whole ton of TV news and previews coming our way. Perhaps the most surprising news was that HBO's Emmy Award-winning original comedy series Girls is returning for a five-episode run, with production set to begin in 2027. Created by and starring Lena Dunham, and executive produced by Judd Apatow, the limited series will also star Allison Williams as Marnie, Jemima Kirke as Jessa, Zosia Mamet as Shoshanna, and Andrew Rannells as Elijah (but no Adam Driver). You can check out the announcement teaser above, with some insights from Dunham on the limited series return below:

"We always said we would only return to 'Girls' if there was a specific story we were burning to tell. I've missed these characters, but for a long time I couldn't quite picture them in the present day. Then, right around my fortieth birthday, they started talking to me in the shower. And, as you may remember, once this fivesome starts talking, it's pretty hard to get them to stop," Dunham shared in a statement earlier today, when news of the show's return first hit. "It's rare that you get the chance to return to something that changed your life with the gift of hindsight and a whole new level of gratitude and understanding. I love these girls (and boy), our friends at HBO, and all the people who have continued to discover the show and remind us afresh why we do this, which is the joy of being together… and the chance to wear yellow mesh…"

"We're thrilled to have Lena turn her gaze from the tumult of one's twenties to the milestone of turning forty. To say the world has changed since we last saw Hannah, Marnie, Shoshanna, Jessa, and Elijah is a massive understatement, but we know fans – old and new – will be happy to see how they've grown and relieved to see that they're still the 'Girls' we knew way back when," added Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President, Head of HBO & HBO Max Comedy Programming.

HBO's Girls is created, written, and directed by Lena Dunham, who executive produces these episodes alongside Judd Apatow for Apatow Productions, Ilene S. Landress and Michael P. Cohen for Good Thing Going. Allison Williams, Jemima Kirke, Zosia Mamet, and Andrew Rannells serve as co-executive producers.

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