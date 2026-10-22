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Glee Revival, Poison Ivy, Young Sheldon & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL UK, Poison Ivy, Glee, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Young Sheldon, Life is Strange & more!
Article Summary
- Glee revival rumors and reports lead the BCTV Daily Dispatch, with major Disney+ and Hulu developments driving buzz.
- Lea Michele’s reported return and Ryan Murphy’s involvement put the Glee revival at the center of today’s TV lineup.
- Beyond Glee, highlights include the DCU Poison Ivy series report, Young Sheldon updates, and Rings of Power Season 3.
- The roundup also features SNL UK, Abbott Elementary, Scrubs, Life is Strange, AEW Dynamite, and more TV news.
We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…
BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL UK, Dolly Parton, Abbott Elementary, Scrubs, Poison Ivy, Coach, Glee, AEW Dynamite, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea, Young Sheldon, FCC, Life is Strange, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, October 22nd, 2026:
The Dead End Diner Audio Drama Hits the Bullseye with Wilson Bethel
Zero Hour: Paramount+ Picks Up Sci-Fi Series From Carnahan, AGBO
SNL UK Cast & Host Cynthia Erivo Check In From The Show's Table Read
CMA Presents A Celebration of Dolly Parton TONIGHT: Our Viewing Guide
Abbott Elementary Season 6: Here's Your S06E03: "Tryouts" Preview
Scrubs S02E05: "My Best Friend's Birthday" Preview: Turk's BDay Plan
The Penguin Showrunner Being Eyed for DCU Poison Ivy Series: Report
Coach: NBC, "Modern Family" Star Ty Burrell Eyeing ABC Sitcom Reboot
Glee Star Lea Michele Reportedly Returning for Disney+ & Hulu Revival
AEW Dynamite Preview: Dragunov Debuts and Ospreay Teams With Cope
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Drops Epic Season 3 Trailer
Young Sheldon Star Iain Armitage Open, But Reluctant to Reprise Role
FCC Chair Warns ABC, NBC, CBS About "Fake Polls" as Trump Numbers Drop
Life is Strange Co-Creator Describes Visiting Prime Video Series Set
The Gentlemen Cinematographer Reflects on Season 2, Creevy & More
Glee: Ryan Murphy-Written Revival Gets Disney+ & Hulu Series Order
NCIS: Origins, Mister Miracle, SNL UK & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!