Posted in: Disney+, Hulu, TV | Tagged: glee, ryan murphy

Glee: Ryan Murphy-Written Revival Gets Disney+ & Hulu Series Order

Disney+ and Hulu have given the green light for a reboot/revival of Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan's FOX series Glee.

We've got some great news for fans of Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan's Glee. A little less than a month after Murphy revealed that he had "just finished" a script for a reboot and that a number of the original cast members were "very enthusiastic" about it, Disney+ and Hulu showed their excitement by giving the reboot a series green light. Stemming from 20th Television and set for both streamers, not much is known about the reboot or its cast – new or returning cast members. Running from 2009 to 2015, the six-season original series starred Lea Michelle, Cory Monteith, Matthew Morrison, Jane Lynch, Dianna Agron, Chris Colfer, Darren Criss, Amber Riley, Naya Rivera, Heather Morris, Kevin McHale, Jenna Ushkowitz, Harry Shum Jr., Chord Overstreet, Mark Salling, and more.

"Well, funny you ask, cause I just finished the script an hour ago. So, we have a script. Brad [Falchuk], Ian [Brennan] and I, who wrote all the first two seasons, have written something. I've been in touch with around 10 of the original cast members. It's very sweet, and they all had a lot of questions, but they all were very enthusiastic about the idea," Murphy shared. "Nobody's read it, so I don't know, we'll see. I vowed to myself that I wanted to write a couple of them to see what people think, particularly the cast, cause we were very close when we were making it." Here's a look at what Murphy had to share with Entertainment Tonight in September regarding where things stand with a Glee revival:

Don't stop believin' in a 'Glee' reboot! Ryan Murphy confirms he wrote a new script, and the original cast is "enthusiastic" about returning. pic.twitter.com/SVk9ng2JG4 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) September 24, 2026

Speaking with PEOPLE earlier this summer, Murphy was asked about his time on the hit series and the possibility of revisiting the show's universe. "Well, I loved them all. I had a great time making that show. That show is interesting because it's come back around. So many young people now watch it. And I'm like, 'Maybe we should revisit that show,'" Murphy shared. "My nostalgia and love for that show is enough that I'm like, 'Well, maybe people would like to see a new incarnation of that in some capacity.' So yeah, I love that show, and I loved what it became and what it meant to so many people."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!