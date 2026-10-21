Posted in: Disney+, Hulu, TV | Tagged: glee

Glee Star Lea Michele Reportedly Returning for Disney+ & Hulu Revival

Reports are that Lea Michele is close to signing on for Disney+ and Hulu's revival of Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan's Glee.

Article Summary Lea Michele is reportedly close to signing on for the Glee revival, reprising fan-favorite role Rachel Berry.

Disney+ and Hulu have officially announced a Glee streaming revival from Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan.

Murphy says he and his original creative team finished a new Glee script and contacted around 10 original cast members.

According to Murphy, the original Glee cast members he reached out to were enthusiastic about returning for the revival.

A little less than a month after reports of a script began to hit, Disney+ and Hulu announced that Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan's Glee will be getting a streaming revival. Stemming from 20th Television and set for both streamers, the news drop on Wednesday didn't offer many details – especially when it comes to who from the original might return. But shortly after the news hit, Variety is reporting that one major player will be returning: Lea Michele, aka Rachel Berry. "She's in," shared one source in the report. An additional source added, "It's still early-ish days, but it feels good, and we're happy to get the band back together."

"Well, funny you ask, cause I just finished the script an hour ago. So, we have a script. Brad [Falchuk], Ian [Brennan] and I, who wrote all the first two seasons, have written something. I've been in touch with around 10 of the original cast members. It's very sweet, and they all had a lot of questions, but they all were very enthusiastic about the idea," Murphy shared. "Nobody's read it, so I don't know, we'll see. I vowed to myself that I wanted to write a couple of them to see what people think, particularly the cast, cause we were very close when we were making it." Here's a look at what Murphy had to share with Entertainment Tonight in September regarding where things stand with a Glee revival:

Don't stop believin' in a 'Glee' reboot! Ryan Murphy confirms he wrote a new script, and the original cast is "enthusiastic" about returning. pic.twitter.com/SVk9ng2JG4 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) September 24, 2026

Speaking with PEOPLE earlier this summer, Murphy was asked about his time on the hit series and the possibility of revisiting the show's universe. "Well, I loved them all. I had a great time making that show. That show is interesting because it's come back around. So many young people now watch it. And I'm like, 'Maybe we should revisit that show,'" Murphy shared. "My nostalgia and love for that show is enough that I'm like, 'Well, maybe people would like to see a new incarnation of that in some capacity.' So yeah, I love that show, and I loved what it became and what it meant to so many people."

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