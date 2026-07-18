Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Glow

GLOW Editor Cook Reflects on Netflix Series' Full-Circle Moment

Editor Tyler L. Cook (Lucky) spoke with us about his work on the popular Netflix series GLOW, recreating '80s wrestling series, and more.

Article Summary GLOW editor Tyler L. Cook reflects on why the Netflix wrestling dramedy remains one of his favorite series.

Cook explains how GLOW balanced its dramatic story with the campy, larger-than-life spirit of 1980s wrestling.

He highlights a standout GLOW episode built like the in-universe show, packed with skits, promos, and matches.

Cook praises creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch for making GLOW funny, heartfelt, and full-circle with its roots.

When Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch created GLOW, it was a dramatized celebration of women's wrestling, inspired by David McLane's The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, that became part of the 1980s cultural zeitgeist and a cult favorite among pro-wrestling fans. From the over-the-top caricature gimmicks, some of which haven't aged very well as addressed within the show, to the lives behind the talent, and the organization's arrival in Las Vegas with an ensemble cast led by Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, and Marc Maron. Two of the main cast are professional athletes: Sydelle Noel and professional wrestler Kia Stevens, known professionally as Awesome Kong and WWE's Khama.

The series lasted three seasons from 2017 to 2019, with a fourth planned, but was canceled due to the COVID pandemic. The series follows the lives of talents like Ruth, aka the Soviet-inspired "Zoya the Destroya" (Brie), and Debbie (Gilpin), aka the All-American "Liberty Belle", and promoter Sam Sylvia (Maron), who tries to put on a wrestling show, but reluctantly accepts creative changes that add flair to accentuate the talent and show. While promoting his latest crime drama, Lucky, editor Tyler L. Cook spoke to Bleeding Cool about working on the Flahive and Mensch-created series, how it became a favorite in recreating a classic-themed GLOW episode, and editing the wrestling matches, skits, and promos together away from the traditional format.

GLOW Editor Tyler L. Cook on Recreating an Original Episode

Bleeding Cool: When it came to your time on 'GLOW,' what is it like working on the Netflix series' presentation of the show versus the cheesier source material since you have to do it for more episodic television as opposed to the weekly pomp and circumstance for 1980s wrestling?

Cook: Yeah, that show was like, I mean…that's still one of my absolute favorite shows I've ever worked on. It was such a special show, and that was a really interesting thing, because we were always aware of what was the show they were making and what was a show we were making, how those two things intersected, and how the narrative of our show was leading to what the real-life show eventually became. One of my favorite episodes that I cut of that show was it was effectively just an episode of 'GLOW', the wrestling show, and so it was like all skits, wrestling matches, and it was very silly and fun.

Alison Brie is talking to animals and riding across from Russia to the U.S, and it felt like a variety show, but I think the fact that 'GLOW,' the show, our show, could hold that and be this amazing, dramatic, funny, and heartfelt show was just like a really. Amazing testament to what Liz and Carly, the showrunners, were able to do with that material. It was just a really cool show.

GLOW, which also starred Britney Young, Britt Baron, Kate Nash, Jackie Tohn,, and Chris Lowell, is available on Netflix. Lucky, which stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Anette Bening, Clifton Collins Jr, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, and Timothy Olyphant, streams Wednesdays on Apple TV.

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