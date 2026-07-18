Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: God of War

God of War: Braun Strowman as Kratos? Adam Scherr Teases Meeting

Adam Scherr (Everything on the Menu with Braun Strowman) has been dropping some ten-ton teases about God of War and the role of Kratos.

Earlier this week, the news dropped that Ryan Hurst was Kratos) Prime Video and Showrunner Ronald D. Moore's (Battlestar Galactica, Outlander, For All Mankind) God of War series was forced to begin a search for a new Kratos after series star Ryan Hurst was injured (more on that in a minute). Earlier today, professional wrestler (aka WWE's Braun Strowman) and host (USA Network's Everything on the Menu with Braun Strowman) Adam Scherr took to social media to drop some very interesting posts that – at minimum – show he has more than a passing interest in the role. Over the course of three posts, Scherr shared a look at himself as Kratos from a few years back and a look at how much in shape he's currently in. But the third post was a ten-ton tease: an image of a visitor's pass to Amazon that was dated today and was under his name – with the caption, "……???????"

Reportedly, Hurst tore his bicep during a stunt and had undergone surgery to repair the tear. Unfortunately, the time needed for the actor to recover would most likely have pushed back the restart of filming until 2027. As of now, the plan is for prep to begin around the middle of August, with production starting in the middle of October. Here's a look at Scherr's posts from earlier today:

……??????? pic.twitter.com/IpeVUnaA0d — The Monster of all Monsters (@Adamscherr99) July 18, 2026

The series follows father and son Kratos and Atreus (Callum Vinson) as they embark on a journey to spread the ashes of their wife and mother, Faye. Through their adventures, Kratos tries to teach his son to be a better god, while Atreus tries to teach his father how to be a better human. Joining Vinson is Mandy Patinkin as Odin, Ed Skrein as Baldur, Max Parker as Heimdall, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Thor, Teresa Palmer as Sif, Alastair Duncan as Mimir, Jeff Gulka as Sindri, and Danny Woodburn as Brok.

Ronald D. Moore (Battlestar Galactica, Outlander) serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer of God of War. Additional executive producers include Maril Davis, Cory Barlog, Naren Shankar, Matthew Graham, Asad Qizilbash, Jeff Ketcham, Hermen Hulst, Roy Lee, and Brad Van Arragon. Joe Menosky, Marc Bernardin, Tania Lotia, and Ben McGinnis serve as co-executive producers on the series. Emmy Award-winning director Frederick E.O. Toye (Shōgun, The Boys, Fallout) has also signed on to direct the series' first two episodes. The upcoming streaming series has been given a green light for two seasons.

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