Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: God of War

God of War: Dave Bautista Is In Full-On Kratos Mode – Here's a Look!

Dave Bautista offered a new look at how he's gotten his body into Kratos shape for Prime Video and Showrunner Ronald D. Moore's God of War.

Article Summary Dave Bautista shared a fresh God of War training update, revealing he has added 20 pounds to become Kratos.

Bautista first addressed God of War fan concerns in August, saying intense weight training had him back on track fast.

The Prime Video God of War series sees Bautista stepping in as Kratos after Ryan Hurst exited due to injury.

Ronald D. Moore’s God of War adaptation is moving ahead at Prime Video, with Bautista going full Kratos mode.

Back in August, we learned that Dave Bautista (Apple TV's See) had finalized a deal to take over the role of Kratos from an injured Ryan Hurst in Prime Video and Showrunner Ronald D. Moore's (Battlestar Galactica, Outlander, For All Mankind) God of War series. Shortly after, Bautista took to social media to share a video update on how his weight training was going in the third week, putting to rest any concerns folks may have had about his ability to get into Kratos mode. "3rd week in to weight training again. 2 more months to get to where I need to be. Like ridin a bike! LFG!💪🏽," Bautista wrote as the caption to his Instagram post. Close to three months later, Bautista returned to Instagram Stories to show how he's looking at 250 lbs, and that he gained 20 lbs for the role:

The upcoming streaming series adaptation follows father and son, Kratos (Dave Bautista) and Atreus (Callum Vinson), as they embark on a journey to scatter the ashes of their wife and mother, Faye. Through their adventures, Kratos tries to teach his son to be a better god, while Atreus tries to teach his father how to be a better human. Joining Vinson are Mandy Patinkin as Odin, Ed Skrein as Baldur, Max Parker as Heimdall, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Thor, Teresa Palmer as Sif, Alastair Duncan as Mimir, Jeff Gulka as Sindri, and Danny Woodburn as Brok.

Ronald D. Moore (Battlestar Galactica, Outlander) serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer of God of War. Additional executive producers include Maril Davis, Cory Barlog, Naren Shankar, Matthew Graham, Asad Qizilbash, Jeff Ketcham, Hermen Hulst, Roy Lee, and Brad Van Arragon. Joe Menosky, Marc Bernardin, Tania Lotia, and Ben McGinnis serve as co-executive producers on the series. Emmy Award-winning director Frederick E.O. Toye (Shōgun, The Boys, Fallout) has also signed on to direct the series' first two episodes. The upcoming streaming series has been given a green light for two seasons, though a premiere date for the first season hasn't been announced.

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