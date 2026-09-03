Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: david bau, God of War

God of War: Dave Bautista Training Video Puts Kratos Concerns to Rest

Prime Video's God of War star Dave Bautista's training update video puts to rest any concerns you had about him getting into Kratos mode.

Article Summary Prime Video’s God of War hit turbulence after Ryan Hurst exited Kratos following a torn bicep and surgery.

Dave Bautista officially stepped in as Kratos in August, with God of War filming reportedly set to resume in October.

Bautista’s new training video shows he’s three weeks into weight work and confident he’ll hit Kratos form fast.

The God of War update should ease fan concerns that Bautista can physically transform into Prime Video’s Kratos.

Prime Video and Showrunner Ronald D. Moore's (Battlestar Galactica, Outlander, For All Mankind) God of War series has had a rough start to things. Shortly after filming began, Ryan Hurst was forced to leave the role of Kratos after tearing his bicep during a stunt and undergoing surgery to repair the tear. In August, we learned that Dave Bautista (Apple TV's See) had finalized a deal to take over the role, with filming reportedly expected to resume in October. Heading into Thursday, Bautista took to social media to share a video update on how his weight training was going during the third week – and we think it's safe to say that he's not going to have a problem getting into Kratos mode. "3rd week in to weight training again. 2 more months to get to where I need to be. Like ridin a bike! LFG!💪🏽," Bautista wrote as the caption to his Instagram post.

The upcoming streaming series adaptation follows father and son, Kratos and Atreus (Callum Vinson), as they embark on a journey to scatter the ashes of their wife and mother, Faye. Through their adventures, Kratos tries to teach his son to be a better god, while Atreus tries to teach his father how to be a better human. Joining Vinson are Mandy Patinkin as Odin, Ed Skrein as Baldur, Max Parker as Heimdall, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Thor, Teresa Palmer as Sif, Alastair Duncan as Mimir, Jeff Gulka as Sindri, and Danny Woodburn as Brok.

Ronald D. Moore (Battlestar Galactica, Outlander) serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer of God of War. Additional executive producers include Maril Davis, Cory Barlog, Naren Shankar, Matthew Graham, Asad Qizilbash, Jeff Ketcham, Hermen Hulst, Roy Lee, and Brad Van Arragon. Joe Menosky, Marc Bernardin, Tania Lotia, and Ben McGinnis serve as co-executive producers on the series. Emmy Award-winning director Frederick E.O. Toye (Shōgun, The Boys, Fallout) has also signed on to direct the series' first two episodes. The upcoming streaming series has been given a green light for two seasons, though a premiere date for the first season hasn't been announced.

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