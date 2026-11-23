Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: God of War

God of War: Deborah Ann Woll Reprising Faye for Live-Action Series

Prime Video's God of War has tapped Deborah Ann Woll to reprise her role as Faye from the video games for the live-action series.

Article Summary Prime Video’s God of War has cast Deborah Ann Woll as Faye, reprising the role from the video game universe.

Dave Bautista’s Kratos and Callum Vinson’s Atreus set out to honor Faye and uncover secrets she left behind.

Ronald D. Moore is steering God of War, with Frederick E.O. Toye directing the live-action series’ first two episodes.

Prime Video’s God of War already has a two-season green light, with Mandy Patinkin, Ed Skrein, and more on board.

We've got some big casting news to pass along regarding Prime Video and Showrunner Ronald D. Moore's (Battlestar Galactica, Outlander, For All Mankind) Dave Bautista-starring God of War series. Deborah Ann Woll (Daredevil: Born Again) will be making the jump from playing Faye in the video game universe (God of War Ragnarok, God of War Laufey) to playing the character in the live-action series. The mysterious late wife of Kratos (Bautista) and mother of Atreus (Callum Vinson), Faye (Woll), dies abruptly, setting in motion the events of "God of War." Along their journey, Kratos and Atreus discover secrets about Faye that make them wonder how well they truly knew her.

The upcoming streaming series adaptation follows father and son, Kratos (Dave Bautista) and Atreus (Callum Vinson), as they embark on a journey to scatter the ashes of their wife and mother, Faye. Through their adventures, Kratos tries to teach his son to be a better god, while Atreus tries to teach his father how to be a better human. Joining Vinson are Mandy Patinkin as Odin, Ed Skrein as Baldur, Max Parker as Heimdall, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Thor, Teresa Palmer as Sif, Alastair Duncan as Mimir, Jeff Gulka as Sindri, and Danny Woodburn as Brok.

Ronald D. Moore (Battlestar Galactica, Outlander) serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer of God of War. Additional executive producers include Maril Davis, Cory Barlog, Naren Shankar, Matthew Graham, Asad Qizilbash, Jeff Ketcham, Hermen Hulst, Roy Lee, and Brad Van Arragon. Joe Menosky, Marc Bernardin, Tania Lotia, and Ben McGinnis serve as co-executive producers on the series. Emmy Award-winning director Frederick E.O. Toye (Shōgun, The Boys, Fallout) has also signed on to direct the series' first two episodes. The upcoming streaming series has been given a green light for two seasons, though a premiere date for the first season hasn't been announced.

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