Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: God of War

God of War Series: Dave Bautista Reportedly In Talks for Kratos Role

Report: Dave Bautista (Apple TV's See) is in talks to take on the role of Kratos in Prime Video and Showrunner Ronald D. Moore's God of War.

Article Summary Dave Bautista is reportedly in talks to play Kratos in Prime Video’s God of War series from Ronald D. Moore.

Ryan Hurst reportedly exited the God of War role after a torn bicep and surgery threatened to delay filming until 2027.

Amazon declined to comment as reports say God of War aims to restart production in mid-October with a recast Kratos.

Prime Video’s God of War already has a two-season green light, with Ronald D. Moore leading the adaptation.

Last month, the heartbreaking news hit that Ryan Hurst was forced to leave the role of Kratos on Prime Video and Showrunner Ronald D. Moore's (Battlestar Galactica, Outlander, For All Mankind) God of War series. Hurst reportedly tore his bicep during a stunt and underwent surgery to repair the tear. Unfortunately, the time the actor needed to recover would most likely have delayed the restart of filming until 2027. As a result, the plan was to recast the role, with mid-October eyed as the start of production. Now, Variety is reporting that Dave Bautista (Apple TV's See) is currently in talks to take over the role of Kratos in the streaming series adaptation (though representatives from Amazon declined to comment on the reporting).

The series follows father and son Kratos and Atreus (Callum Vinson) as they embark on a journey to spread the ashes of their wife and mother, Faye. Through their adventures, Kratos tries to teach his son to be a better god, while Atreus tries to teach his father how to be a better human. Joining Vinson are Mandy Patinkin as Odin, Ed Skrein as Baldur, Max Parker as Heimdall, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Thor, Teresa Palmer as Sif, Alastair Duncan as Mimir, Jeff Gulka as Sindri, and Danny Woodburn as Brok.

Ronald D. Moore (Battlestar Galactica, Outlander) serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer of God of War. Additional executive producers include Maril Davis, Cory Barlog, Naren Shankar, Matthew Graham, Asad Qizilbash, Jeff Ketcham, Hermen Hulst, Roy Lee, and Brad Van Arragon. Joe Menosky, Marc Bernardin, Tania Lotia, and Ben McGinnis serve as co-executive producers on the series. Emmy Award-winning director Frederick E.O. Toye (Shōgun, The Boys, Fallout) has also signed on to direct the series' first two episodes. The upcoming streaming series has been given a green light for two seasons.

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