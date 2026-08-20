Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: God of War

God of War Series Finalizes Deal with Dave Bautista for Kratos Role

Dave Bautista has finalized a deal to take on the role of Kratos in Prime Video and Showrunner Ronald D. Moore's God of War series.

Article Summary Dave Bautista has finalized his deal to play Kratos in Prime Video and Ronald D. Moore's God of War series.

Bautista steps in after Ryan Hurst exited God of War following a torn bicep that required surgery.

God of War filming is expected to resume within weeks, though production status remains unclear after the recast.

Prime Video's God of War already has a two-season green light, but a premiere date has not been announced.

Earlier this month, the news hit that Dave Bautista (Apple TV's See) was in talks to take over the role of Kratos in Prime Video and Showrunner Ronald D. Moore's (Battlestar Galactica, Outlander, For All Mankind) God of War series. Now, Variety is reporting that Bautista has finalized a deal to take over for Ryan Hurst, who was forced to leave the role after tearing his bicep during a stunt and undergoing surgery to repair the tear. Filming is expected to resume over the next few weeks, though where production stands remains unclear, given that Bautista will need to film Hurst's scenes before his injury.

The upcoming streaming series adaptation follows father and son, Kratos and Atreus (Callum Vinson), as they embark on a journey to scatter the ashes of their wife and mother, Faye. Through their adventures, Kratos tries to teach his son to be a better god, while Atreus tries to teach his father how to be a better human. Joining Vinson are Mandy Patinkin as Odin, Ed Skrein as Baldur, Max Parker as Heimdall, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Thor, Teresa Palmer as Sif, Alastair Duncan as Mimir, Jeff Gulka as Sindri, and Danny Woodburn as Brok.

Ronald D. Moore (Battlestar Galactica, Outlander) serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer of God of War. Additional executive producers include Maril Davis, Cory Barlog, Naren Shankar, Matthew Graham, Asad Qizilbash, Jeff Ketcham, Hermen Hulst, Roy Lee, and Brad Van Arragon. Joe Menosky, Marc Bernardin, Tania Lotia, and Ben McGinnis serve as co-executive producers on the series. Emmy Award-winning director Frederick E.O. Toye (Shōgun, The Boys, Fallout) has also signed on to direct the series' first two episodes. The upcoming streaming series has been given a green light for two seasons, though a premiere date for the first season hasn't been announced.

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