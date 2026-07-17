Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: God of War

God of War Series Recasting Kratos After Ryan Hurst Filming Injury

In the fallout from Ryan Hurst's injury during the filming of the series, Prime Video's God of War series will recast the role of Kratos.

Article Summary Prime Video’s God of War series is recasting Kratos after Ryan Hurst suffered a serious injury filming a stunt.

Hurst tore his bicep and underwent surgery, with recovery time threatening to delay God of War production into 2027.

To avoid a long shutdown, producers plan to move ahead with prep in August and begin filming God of War in October.

Ronald D. Moore previously confirmed Amazon ordered two seasons, calling the God of War adaptation a daunting project.

Prime Video and Showrunner Ronald D. Moore's (Battlestar Galactica, Outlander, For All Mankind) Ryan Hurst (Kratos) and Callum Vinson (Atreus)-starring God of War will be going through a major casting change. On Thursday, reports hit that Hurst was seriously injured while filming a stunt for the streaming series adaptation of the hit video game franchise. Now, Deadline Hollywood is reporting that the producers have made the tough decision to recast the role of Kratos. Hurst tore his bicep during the stunt and has undergone surgery to repair the tear. Unfortunately, the time needed for the actor to recover would most likely have pushed back the restart of filming until 2027. As of now, the plan is for prep to begin around the middle of August, with production starting in the middle of October.

During a March 2025 episode of Katee Sackhoff's The Sackhoff Show podcast, Sackhoff and Moore discussed a wide range of personal and professional topics. At the end of their conversation, as Sackhoff was getting ready to sign off, she asked Moore for an update on what he's working on – and that's where we got some interesting intel on the God of War series. "I'm working on an adaptation of… there's a video game called 'God of War'… that Amazon has ordered, you know, two seasons of and they have asked me to come in. So I'm literally in the writers' room and working on that. That's my new thing; that's such a daunting property." From there, Moore and Sackhoff discuss Moore not being a gamer and their respective past experiences with video games.

The series follows father and son Kratos and Atreus as they embark on a journey to spread the ashes of their wife and mother, Faye. Through their adventures, Kratos tries to teach his son to be a better god, while Atreus tries to teach his father how to be a better human. Joining Vinson is Mandy Patinkin as Odin, Ed Skrein as Baldur, Max Parker as Heimdall, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Thor, Teresa Palmer as Sif, Alastair Duncan as Mimir, Jeff Gulka as Sindri, and Danny Woodburn as Brok.

Ronald D. Moore (Battlestar Galactica, Outlander) serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer of God of War. Additional executive producers include Maril Davis, Cory Barlog, Naren Shankar, Matthew Graham, Asad Qizilbash, Jeff Ketcham, Hermen Hulst, Roy Lee, and Brad Van Arragon. Joe Menosky, Marc Bernardin, Tania Lotia, and Ben McGinnis serve as co-executive producers on the series. Emmy Award-winning director Frederick E.O. Toye (Shōgun, The Boys, Fallout) has also signed on to direct the series' first two episodes. The upcoming streaming series has been given a green light for two seasons.

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