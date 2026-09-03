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God of War, Sons of Anarchy, Lanterns & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: JDM/Lobo, NCIS: Origins, Sons of Anarchy, Marshals, Newlyweds, Lanterns, Peppa Pig/Elmo, God of War, and more!

Article Summary God of War leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch as Christopher Judge discusses passing on a Kratos return for Amazon’s series.

Dive into TV updates spanning NCIS: Origins, Sons of Anarchy, Lanterns, S.W.A.T. Exiles, Marshals, and Newlyweds.

More highlights include Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s near-miss as Lobo, Adult Swim’s 25th anniversary, and Harry Potter teaser news.

From Peppa Pig and Elmo to Dexter: Resurrection, Fire Country, and Neagley, today’s lineup covers major genre TV buzz.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Fire Country, Dexter: Resurrection, Jeffrey Dean Morgan/Lobo, Adult Swim, NCIS: Origins, Sons of Anarchy, S.W.A.T. Exiles, Marshals, Newlyweds, Lanterns, Neagley, Harry Potter, Peppa Pig & Elmo, God of War, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, September 3rd, 2026:

Fire Country: CBS Releases New Looks at Season 5 E01: "Founder's Day"

Dexter: Resurrection: David Zayas' Angel Batista Returns for Season 2

Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Lobo? JDM Discusses How It Nearly Happened

Adult Swim Honors 25 Years Tonight: Home Movies, Space Ghost & More

NCIS: Origins Previews Mark Harmon's Gibbs Ahead of Season 3 Return

AEW Dynamite Preview: Ospreay, Moné Celebrate All In Wins

East of Eden Trailer: Netflix Previews Florence Pugh-Starring Series

Legends: Sons of Anarchy Reunion Like Galaxy Quest Meets CYE: Rossi

S.W.A.T. Exiles Official Trailer Spotlights Hondo's New Mission

Marshals Season 2 Official Trailer: Kayce Dutton Returns October 4th

Newlyweds: NBC Previews Téa Leoni & Tim Daly-Starring Fall Comedy

Lanterns: No Sign of Hal/Sinestro One-on-One in S01E04 Image Gallery

Neagley Star Maria Sten Talks "Reacher" Spinoff in New BTS Featurette

Harry Potter: HBO Releases "Philosopher's Stone" Teaser Trailer & More

Peppa Pig & Elmo Drop "Muddy Puddles" Dance Remix Track, Music Video

God of War: Judge Discusses Passing on Kratos Return in Amazon Series

Tracker, AHS 13, The Venture Bros, NCIS & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

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