Posted in: MLB, Movies, Sports, TV | Tagged: godzilla, los angeles dodgers

Godzilla Joining Los Angeles Dodgers Lineup for Special Theme Night

MLB's Los Angeles Dodgers and Toho are teaming up for "Godzilla Minus Zero" Night at UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium in September.

Article Summary Godzilla Minus Zero Night hits Dodger Stadium on September 24 as the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Diego Padres.

The Dodgers and Toho are teaming up for a Godzilla theme night that brings blockbuster kaiju energy to MLB.

First 40,000 fans at Godzilla Minus Zero Night score an exclusive bobblehead during the special Dodgers event.

And don't forget that the New York Mets and KPOP Demon Hunters have a special theme night in August.

We're all about those moments when different parts of the pop culture landscape collide in very cool ways – like how professional sports teams have been letting their geek flag fly when it comes to special theme nights. Following up on its One Piece night, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toho for "Godzilla Minus Zero" Night at UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium on Thursday, Sept 24th, as the Dodgers take on the San Diego Padres. If you're making it out to the game, make sure to be one of the first 40,000 fans so you can get your hands on an exclusive bobblehead – here's a look:

Here's a look at the announcement that hit this week, followed by a look at what the New York Mets have planned for KPOP Demon Hunters next month:

We are thrilled to announce "Godzilla Minus Zero" Night at UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium on Thursday, Sept 24 during the Dodgers vs. Padres game! ⚾️ Get ready, the first 40,000 fans score an exclusive bobblehead! Plus, don't miss an epic drone show lighting up the night sky. 🌃… pic.twitter.com/Gln5R6rXjc — GODZILLA.OFFICIAL (@Godzilla_Toho) July 16, 2026

New York Mets x KPOP Demon Hunters Theme Night Set for August 15th

As much as we want to have some fun at the New York Mets' expense (you have no idea how much it pains us not to), we're going to cut the team some slack for two reasons. First, we're in New York City and (even though we're Yankees fans) we don't feel right taking our Mets jokes national. NYC gets enough s**t from the rest of the country as it is. But the second reason is really the main reason: we like it when professional sports teams team up with geek culture for special theme nights at the game. The Mets are doing just that on Saturday, August 15th, when they take on the Washington Nationals, as the MLB team celebrates the global phenomenon that is Netflix's KPOP Demon Hunters (and also hosts Korean Heritage Night). If you're one of the first 15,000 in attendance, here's the KPop Demon Hunters Mets jersey you'll be walking away with:

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