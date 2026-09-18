Posted in: Paramount+, Review, TV | Tagged: golden axe

Golden Axe Review: SEGA High Fantasy Brawler Meets Lower Decks Humor

Based on the SEGA video game franchise, Golden Axe is a fun adult animated series that shines because of its charm, wit, and originality.

When it comes to adapting IPs these days, it's easy to get lost in the shuffle, especially if you run into the challenge of trying to stand out from your contemporaries. Sometimes, just honoring the source material is enough, and all the fun can be had through the presentation. While it's easy to make it a straight, serious, and cathartic adaptation, as countless sword and sorcery adaptations have, SEGA and Paramount chose Mike McMahan (Star Trek: Lower Decks) and Joe Chandler (American Dad!) to handle the adaptation to emphasize the fun part of the adventure and infuse humor, since it did start as a video game franchise in 1989 from Makoto Uchida. The series stars three-time Emmy winner Matthew Rhys (Widow's Bay) as the voice of battle dwarf, Gilius Thunderhead, who is tired of being overlooked as part of a trio of warriors alongside Ax Battler (voice of Liam McIntyre), a barbarian, and Tyris Flare (voice of Lisa Gilroy), a battle sorceress. As the two humans never take him seriously enough, Gilius ventures off on his own when he finds a fan and wannabe adventurer in Hampton Squib (voice of Danny Pudi), who has a long way to go if he's going to survive on this quest. Meanwhile, Ax and Tyris quickly replace Gilius with Chronos "Evil" Lait (voice of Carl Tart) to further their journey as both groups find ways to take on the evil Death Adder.

Golden Axe Blends Destructive Fun, Video Game Self-Awareness, and Growth

While another animated comedy fantasy series comes to mind to compare Golden Axe to in the Critical Role animated shows like The Legend of Vox Machina and The Mighty Nein, the McMahan and Chandler series leans far more on its characters and the situations they're in than the long game. Rhys's Gilius and Pudi's Hampton lean into the odd coupling, with Gilius enjoying his independence from Ax and Tyris, but reluctant to associate with Hampton, who's bound to the journey because of his ties to a sacred artifact. As any buddy comedy goes, the two take a while to learn from each other and bond, and the series is not apologetic about falling into familiar tropes.

Just as we get to know Gilius and Hampton, we also get to see Ax and Tyris as they try to get used to their new partner, the human panther, Chronos, as they try to figure out what drives him, since the game and the series largely established that the main core trio bonded over Death Adder killing their loved ones. We get plenty of action that will satisfy fans of the game, not to mention we get far more depth from the supporting cast, which includes some of the franchise's notable NPCs like the Bad Brothers, who love wielding their sledgehammers and throwing their weight around, to the masochistic imps that players would kick around for magic potions. Unlike other fantasy IPs, magic can only be used when the character throws their potions in the air to help clear enemies. The TV series turns it into a running gag kink. As Golden Axe never gets too gratuitous or excessive, it easily aligns with the Adult Swim type of PG-13 humor, where it would fit within that lineup. The self-awareness moments certainly make it on par with McMahan's previous efforts on Lower Decks and Rick & Morty.

Rhys and Pudi shine in their roles, breathing humanity and life into Gilius and Hampton. It's a joy to see McIntyre self-parody his own Spartacus character through Ax. I'm happy that Gilroy gets to shine without falling into too many warrior-woman clichés that are so common in other fantasy projects. If there's an unsung hero and surprise of the show, it's Stephanie Beatriz, who's become such a force in the voiceover world as an unlikely ally to the group later in the season, doing so much with so little time. Golden Axe stands out because it doesn't take itself too seriously, relying on balanced character development and letting each character's talent shine.

Golden Axe Review by Tom Chang 8 / 10 Golden Axe could have easily been a cookie-cutter animated epic fantasy series, but creators Mike McMahan and Joe Chandler chose to have as much fun as fans who played the SEGA games had while infusing their brand of humor and leaning into the games' quirks and personalities. Matthew Rhys and Danny Pudi carry the bulk of the heart and soul while Liam McIntyre, Lisa Gilroy, and Carl Tart are given opportunities to shine in their own right. Stephanie Beatriz nearly steals the show to help close the first season. Credits Showrunners Mike McMahan, Joe Chandler

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