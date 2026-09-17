Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: golden axe

Golden Axe Showrunners on Animated Fantasy Series & Infusing Comedy

Paramount+'s Golden Axe showrunners Mike McMahan and Joe Chandler discuss crafting a fun, adult take on Sega's Golden Axe fantasy franchise.

Article Summary Golden Axe showrunners Mike McMahan and Joe Chandler reveal why Sega’s fantasy classic was ideal for adult animation.

The duo explains how Golden Axe keeps its dark swords-and-sorcery roots while layering in character-driven comedy.

McMahan and Chandler break down splitting the Golden Axe party early, giving Gilius a standout emotional arc.

The Paramount+ team shares its no-meta approach, keeping Golden Axe sincere, funny, and true to its fantasy world.

When Paramount+'s Golden Axe embraces the Sega source material from the Makoto Uchida-created franchise, showrunners Mike McMahan (Star Trek: Lower Decks) and Joe Chandler (American Dad!) wanted to infuse their own comedic styles while retaining the core and spirit of the original 1989 video game and its sequels. They assembled now three-time Emmy winner Matthew Rhys (Widow's Bay), Liam McIntyre (Spartacus), and Lisa Gilroy (Twisted Metal) as the heroes: the battle dwarf, Gilius Thunderhead; barbarian warrior Ax Battler, and battle sorceress Tyris Flare. They're joined by humanoid panther Chronos "Evil" Lait (voice of Carl Tart) and the inexperienced adventurer Hampton Squib (voice of Danny Pudi) as they take on the quest to defeat Death Adder, who controls the Golden Axe. McMahan and Chandler spoke to Bleeding Cool about how Sega initially approached them to do the adult-animated series, balancing the franchise's dark themes while keeping the humor within the scope of the Golden Axe universe, the decision to split the party early in the season, and comparing their roles to the Beatles. The following contains minor spoilers.

Golden Axe Showrunners Mike McMahan and Joe Chandler on Crafting a Fun Fantasy Adult Animated Series from Sega's Beloved Action Adventure Franchise

Bleeding Cool: What intrigued you about 'Golden Axe' and the process of adapting it to a series?

McMahan: The brief version of this is that I was working a little bit on doing comedy for the 'Sonic the Hedgehog' movies with Sega and with Original Film, and they were fans of '[Star Trek:] Lower Decks' and 'Solar Opposites,' so they asked me if I could make an old-school, like an old arcade Sega property into an adult animated show, which one would you pick? 'Golden Axe' was like…I know maybe not a lot of people spent hours playing 'Golden Axe,' but I did when I was a kid. It held a big place in my definition of Sega, because I didn't even have a Genesis. For me, Sega was that, and I also think it's so fun. Joe, I mean, you can talk about what's fun about the game, too.

Chandler: Yeah, like it's the same thing I grew up on, and then it was this game where it's a very serious swords-and-sorcery and fantasy world that has these really strange elements in it, like the Eagle Village and those little guys that you kick for potions, stuff that was unique and weird a little bit.

McMahan: The purple creature, the rideable beasts.

Chandler: Yeah. Stuff that was twisted, just like, half a twist off- and so, especially adapting it for comedy, it was like, "Oh, there's a serious world here, but there's a weird world here." It felt like this would be so fun to make, and it's a game you grew up on, so you daydream about it. I'd love to lean more into this thing that has nostalgia for my childhood.

McMahan: I think for us too, it was a huge property, but we were allowed to build out the characters and the comedy of it, because it wasn't this massive tentpole thing, as the new game is on the horizon, kind of stuff. We were able to interpret it and work with Sega to do a version of it that took the funny stuff that was already in it and cranked that up slightly so that it was an action thing, but also had that funny heart, like it should feel like you're hanging out with your favorite friends and having a good time.

What went into the decision to split the party apart, with Liam, Lisa, and Carl's characters together, and then having Matthew and Daniel on their own?

McMahan: Joe can speak to that, but the first thing is that Danny Pudi's character, Hampton, is a new character in the world, because he represents the player. He's the you, the person who's getting used to this; the person doesn't know how to do it until they've done enough. We both loved Gilius because you couldn't play as the battle dwarf in any other game, and so we always selected him. We knew we wanted him to be the lead, and we wanted them to be paired with the player, and then, what story do you get out of that?

Chandler: To me it was, "You have these three characters: Basically this super handsome Conan the Barbarian, you have this gorgeous warrior sorceress, and then you have this dumpy dwarf with a gut and a big, long beard," and then what I would say when we were first doing it was that basically, I felt like Gilius was like George Harrison, who's like the third greatest songwriter in the world [McMahan laughs], who happens to be in a band with number one and number two. That makes him feel weird, and so once we had that kernel of a story, it was like, "Oh, this makes it worth doing." There's an emotional story for the characters. There's something to drive Gilius, and so as you start to talk about what's driving him, he doesn't feel as important as his friends, and so he's going to push off on his own and try to figure that out. That was like, "Okay, we'll split them up. He's going off on his adventure trying to prove himself. He's going to go record his solo album," and try to make something. That was like, "Oh, now it's worth doing it. Now we have a story that's real that people can identify with and relate to," so we'll split them up for a little bit, and we know they would come back together. They'd like to realize the value of their friendship, because we wanted to tell a real story.

McMahan: Yeah, these characters are all evil. Yeah, if we get to do season two or three, we'd want to do, like, "Here's Tyris's season, and here's Ax's," like everybody gets the band back together, because we love all these guys.

Chandler: It's like figuring out what drives each of them as we go forward.

How do you balance the cathartic and fantasy settings with the comedy? Were there any boundaries as far as where you could or couldn't go? One of my favorite parts was kicking the gnome/imps around. I was just like, "Oh, they developed this magic potion dispensing thing as a huge kink." I'm like, "OK, well, I can work with that."

McMahan: I mean, listen, those Sega guys. They made those little sprites of the Imps smile when you were kicking them [Chandler laughs]. That wasn't on us, all right? They clearly love it, and they always come back.

Chandler: Yeah. I think a big thing that we didn't want to do was reference modern stuff, break the fourth wall. We wanted the comedy to come from character and come from story, so I think that was the big signpost in the room. Nobody's going to plot a cell phone for a gag. Nobody's going to cut away to bears making pizza or whatever. For this show, we wanted the stakes of the fantasy world to feel real, and so we wanted all the comedy to come from that, come from discussion of that world, and from the world itself.

McMahan: Yeah, it's funny, because we wanted to tell something that felt like it was a big Swords and Sorcery epic quest that happened to have jokes in it, but the jokes are coming from the characters within the world that they're in. They're not breaking character, and then I think four or five times across the whole season, there were tiny little Sega jokes we would sneak in there. When they made the trailer, they were like, "We should put all of those in the trailer," so it was like the trailer feels very meta, but the show kind of doesn't. The show feels sincere and cool, and it just happens to be funny people trying to save the land of Uria from a demon made of snakes. That's cool.

Golden Axe, which comes courtesy of CBS Eye Animation Productions, Sony Pictures Television, Original Film, Sega Sammy Group, Important Science, and Titmouse, premieres September 16th on Paramount+.

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