Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: golden axe

Golden Axe Stars Danny Pudi & Carl Tart on Hampton, Chronos & More

Golden Axe stars Danny Pudi (Community) and Carl Tart (Star Trek: Lower Decks) spoke with us about Hampton and Chronos's stories, and more.

Article Summary Golden Axe stars Danny Pudi and Carl Tart discuss joining Paramount+’s animated fantasy take on the Sega franchise.

Pudi breaks down creating Hampton Squib, a new Golden Axe character built on fear, ambition, and outsider energy.

Carl Tart explains shaping Chronos “Evil” Lait as a confident but lovable big cat still searching for purpose.

The duo previews Hampton and Gilius, plus Chronos with Ax and Tyris, and the comedy driving Golden Axe.

In the Paramount+ animated fantasy series Golden Axe, creator-showrunners Mike McMahan and Joe Chandler wanted to infuse their humor with a talented ensemble cast that includes now three-time Emmy winner Matthew Rhys (Widow's Bay), Liam McIntyre (Spartacus), and Lisa Gilroy (Twisted Metal) at the core as heroes: the battle dwarf, Gilius Thunderhead; barbarian warrior Ax Battler; and battle sorceress Tyris Flare. They're joined by humanoid panther Chronos "Evil" Lait (voice of Carl Tart) and the inexperienced adventurer Hampton Squib (voice of Danny Pudi) as they take on the quest to defeat Death Adder, who controls the Golden Axe. Pudi is certainly no stranger to the video game world with his work in the live-action Apple TV series Mythic Quest, and Tart has worked with McMahan on Star Trek: Lower Decks. The two spoke to Bleeding Cool about their personal experiences with the Makoto Uchida games of the same name, Pudi playing an original character in the Golden Axe franchise, Tait playing the fan-favorite from Sega's Golden Axe III, and how they went about their respective journeys.

Golden Axe Stars Danny Pudi and Carl Tart on Exploring Unlikely Human Adventurer, Hampton Squib, and the Humanoid Panther, Chronos "Evil" Lait

Bleeding Cool: What intrigued you about 'Golden Axe' and what do you like about Mike and Joe's take on the franchise?

Pudi: I was not familiar with the game, originally. I knew a little bit about it, but I never played it. I was a fan of video games in general- arcade games, 80s, 90s- so I think that world has always been intriguing to me. The whole world of, like, 'Dungeons & Dragons,' swords, and magic, and obviously, I was very excited about it. For me, this is a new character. Hampton wasn't part of the original game, so I was excited to blend a little bit of nostalgia with something modern. To give it a little twist and then, obviously, reading some of it, I realized this is a fun, very playful celebration of the world, and I think there was a lot of room to play in that world, which got me really excited.

Tart: For me personally, I had never heard of the game either, but I love Mike and Joe's work. I'm a massive 'Family Guy' and 'American Dad!' fan, and stuff like that. I was excited to be a part of anything that they're working on.

Aside from the script, was there anything you channeled internally to provide the voices for Hampton and Chonos?

Tart: I think I basically wanted to, once I got the breakdown for the character and what Joe wanted, decide what the most confident person I can be is, who also doesn't know what the hell is going on. That was my channeling for the voice [Pudi laughs].

Pudi: I would focus on how many levels of fear there are, and I would try to find it in my voice all the time. It was almost like acting exercises where you say one line, and you repeat it. You say, "I'm going to the store. I am going to this store! [Scared] I am going to the store!" There was a level of that where I remember in the beginning we were trying to find Hampton's confidence, and he is the most inexperienced of the group. I think he grew up fancy, but now he is here and tries to prove his worth with this really all-star group of warriors. I think that was fun for me to find all the ways that I could pretend that I belong [laughs], so it took a lot of playing with my voice with levels of screams [Tart laughs].

Here is a two-parter: Daniel, what do you enjoy about the dynamic between Hampton and Gilius? Carl, what did you enjoy about having Cronos work that dynamic in with Ax and Tyris?

Pudi: In terms of Gilius, everyone is so funny in this show, and finding this buddy-comedy dynamic is always really fun for me. We connect over our common goal of being taken seriously as heroes. I think that's a fun thing where, on the outside, you're like both these guys and think, "How does Hampton belong with these actual warriors?" But I think you realize that Gilius is also looking for someone to take him seriously in this world. I'm the fan; I'm essentially the audience. I come in as the video game player, who's suddenly thrust into this world and is like, "Wait a minute! I'm here too with these guys." Over the course of time, you see this dynamic between the two where they're realizing they both see each other for who they are. I think Hampton is willing to push the value of a friendship even when it's not really an opportune time in the middle of a battle, but he's willing to really be like, "This friendship is just as much worth fighting for as is Uria."

Tart: For me, it was a balance of finding- I feel like this character, Chronos, wants to feel like he's just as important as the other characters, and he wants to be loved the whole time. He's just a big cat who wants to be petted, and I like this attitude of being, "I can do it too," like when these two are saving us every time, you know? I like it when he finds his value.

Golden Axe, which comes courtesy of CBS Eye Animation Productions, Sony Pictures Television, Original Film, Sega Sammy Group, Important Science, and Titmouse, premieres September 16th on Paramount+

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!