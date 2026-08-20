Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: golden axe

Golden Axe Trailer: SEGA Video Game Gets Animated Series Adaptation

Dropping on Sept. 16th, Paramount+ released the official trailer for series co-creators Mike McMahan and Joe Chandler's Golden Axe.

Article Summary Paramount+ has released the official Golden Axe trailer, previewing the animated SEGA adaptation before its September 16 debut.

Golden Axe follows Ax Battler, Tyris Flare, and Gilius Thunderhead as they reunite to save Yuria from Death Adder.

The fantasy quest gets messier with Hampton Squib, an eager but wildly unprepared adventurer chasing heroic glory.

Mike McMahan and Joe Chandler co-created the 10-episode Golden Axe series, with Titmouse handling animation.

You may think you know Golden Axe – but not like this. On Friday, Paramount+ dropped the official trailer and image gallery for EPs and series co-creators Mike McMahan and Joe Chandler's animated series take, starring Matthew Rhys, Danny Pudi, Liam McIntyre, and more. With the 10-episode series set to drop on September 16th, the adaptation of SEGA's iconic video game follows legendary warriors Ax Battler, Tyris Flare, and Gilius Thunderhead as they reunite to save Yuria from the evil giant Death Adder, who just won't seem to stay dead. Their quest is complicated by Hampton Squib, an inexperienced and wildly underprepared adventurer whose dream of heroism far exceeds his abilities. Forced to work together despite their flaws, they must find a way to stop Death Adder once and for all.

Emmy winner Rhys stars as Gilius Thunderhead, a grumpy battle dwarf with exceptionally poor hygiene and a chip on his shoulder; Pudi as Hampton Squib, a naive, inexperienced first time adventurer who has dreamt of questing his entire life; Lisa Gilroy as Tyris Flare, a fearsome battle sorceress, deadly in a fight and even deadlier with her sharp wit; McIntyre as Ax Battler, a barbarian warrior with a strict code of honor and sweet golden retriever demeanor and Carl Tart as Chronos "Evil" Lait, an uncomfortably cheesy humanoid panther.

Paramount+'s Golden Axe is produced by CBS Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios' animation arm, Sony Pictures Television, and Original Film. Mike McMahan and Joe Chandler co-wrote the first episode and co-created and executive-produced the series, with Chandler serving as showrunner. SEGA's Haruki Satomi, Shuji Utsumi, and Toru Nakahara also executive produce alongside Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, and Toby Ascher of Original Film. Titmouse serves as the animation studio for the series, with Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio, and Ben Kalina serving as executive producers.

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