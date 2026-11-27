Posted in: NBC, NFL, Sports, TV | Tagged: Goo Goo Dolls, nfl

Goo Goo Dolls Won't Be Denied: Buffalo Bills Release Halftime Show

The Goo Goo Dolls will not be denied, with the Buffalo Bills releasing the band's halftime show, which was preempted on Thanksgiving Day.

Article Summary Buffalo Bills released the full Goo Goo Dolls halftime show after NBC cut away from the Thanksgiving performance.

NBC switched from Goo Goo Dolls about 90 seconds into “Iris” to a Mike Tomlin and Mike Tirico interview segment.

Goo Goo Dolls performed “Iris,” “Broadway,” and “Slide” as one of four acts tapped for the NFL’s Thanksgiving slate.

Social media backlash paid off, with Buffalo Bills making sure the full Goo Goo Dolls set finally got its due.

In the pop culture landscape, Thanksgiving Day proved to be a day of both good and bad decisions. An example of good decision-making was NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani's call to postpone the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to Saturday due to severe weather. It was a windy, dangerous mess that only got worse throughout the day – as someone who lives in NYC, I speak from personal experience. Anyone who thinks the parade could've gone on has no understanding of the size and scope of this year's milestone parade or the basics of event planning. An example of poor decision-making was NBC's handling of the halftime of the Buffalo Bills-Kansas City Chiefs game. Instead of sticking with halftime performers – and hometown heroes – the Goo Goo Dolls, the network made the decision to cut to an interview with former Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin and commentator Mike Tirico.

Here's what went down. About 90 seconds into the band's performance of "Iris" at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, NBC cut to the taped interview segment. The John Rzeznik-led Goo Goo Dolls would go on to perform "Iris," "Broadway," and "Slide." So, why did NBC cut away to Tomlin and Tirico? Because the hot topic around the NFL is how Pittsburgh Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers went scorched earth on his coach, Mike McCarthy, during a segment on The Pat McAfee Show – a segment that would lead to Rodgers being cut from the team. Though we love it when stuff that should stay in the locker room flows out to the press, and watching everyone react to it, this is the Goo Goo Dolls we're talking about. You show their halftime show, especially since they were one of four artists selected for the NFL's Thanksgiving programming, along with U2, Miranda Lambert, and Wu-Tang Clan. Thankfully, someone was paying attention to the social media backlash, because the Buffalo Bills released the Goo Goo Dolls' full halftime show performance – which we have waiting for you above.

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