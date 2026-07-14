Posted in: Netflix, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Good Mythical Morning, mythical kitchen

Good Mythical Morning Set for Netflix & YouTube Starting in September

Good Mythical Morning is headed to Netflix, with GMM and Mythical Kitchen shows dropping the same day as YouTube, starting September 7th.

Article Summary Good Mythical Morning is coming to Netflix, with new weekday episodes premiering there the same day as YouTube.

Mythical Kitchen and Last Meals will also join Netflix, expanding Mythical Entertainment’s new creator deal.

The Netflix move could boost Good Mythical Morning internationally, while potentially splitting views from YouTube.

Good Mythical Morning and Mythical Kitchen shows begin streaming on Netflix starting September 7th, 2026.

In a rather interesting move for the brand, Mythical Entertainment is coming to Netflix under a new Creator Deal, with multiple shows set to arrive on the streaming platform. The news dropped this morning from The Hollywood Reporter, confirming that the partnership will add new episodes to the streaming platform every Monday-Friday as they are released. Meaning those who traditionally watch them on YouTube will still see them on the platform, but will now also have the option to watch them on Netflix, if you so desire.

Good Mythical Morning is Going to Netflix? Let's Talk About That

This includes the main GMM episodes (hosted by Rhett McLaughlin and Link Neal), as well as Mythical Kitchen and Last Meals, led by Mythical chef Josh Scherer on the Mythical Kitchen channel. The sister channel has been doing well in recent years as they have taken all of the work done behind the scenes to make amazing and insane foods and turned it into its own channel, as Scherer and his team bust myths, make expensive fast food, attempt wild culinary challenges, and serve celebrities their final meals before they pass away.

The move is a little odd, at least in our eyes, because while we're sure Mythical will be getting a nice paycheck out of it, they're essentially risking splitting the views of their two biggest channels across two different platforms. The benefit will be that it could reach international audiences who have issues with YouTube; the downside is that it might take away from viewership on the platform they started on. That said, it's no secret that YouTube's monetization system has become the bane of many content creators' existence, making it near impossible for many to make money off a single video without loading it up with sponsorships, ads, pre-rolls, and more, which makes trying to view anything unwatchable. So hey, maybe they made the better move!

Attention Mythical Beasts! Starting on September 7, you can also get your daily dose of Good Mythical Morning on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/nOu8tODKhT — Rhett & Link (@Mythical) July 14, 2026

Episodes from both channels will start airing on Netflix starting September 7th, 2026.

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