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Good Omens 3, Reacher, Harry Potter & The X-Files: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Boys, It: Welcome to Derry, SNL UK, Harry Potter, Reacher, The X-Files, Good Omens 3, Doctor Who & more!

Article Summary Get the latest on the Harry Potter TV reboot, with the Philosopher's Stone set for a 2026 Christmas debut.

Good Omens 3 first look image revealed as Michael Sheen's Aziraphale explores what's inside next season.

Reacher Season 4 wraps post-production with Alan Ritchson sharing updates and behind-the-scenes details.

The X-Files pilot script from Ryan Coogler promises something different, with Gillian Anderson teasing something special.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Boys, It: Welcome to Derry, SNL UK, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, AEW Dynamite, Harry Potter, Reacher, Grey's Anatomy, The X-Files, Scrubs, Good Omens 3, Doctor Who, Starfleet Academy & William Shatner, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, March 26th, 2026:

The Boys: Jensen Ackles Shares Some Looks From Season 5 World Premiere

Interview: AEW's Kyle Fletcher & Skye Blue Chat All-In and More

It: Welcome to Derry Team "Happily Committed" to Season 2: Muschietti

SNL UK Cast, Host Jamie Dornan Are Checking In From Read-Thru

Abbott Elementary Ditching Homework?!? S05E17: "No Homework" Preview

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Rob Mac Offers Look at S18 Paddy's

AEW Dynamite Preview: Will Swerve Strickland Become EVP Tonight?

Interview: Swerve Strickland Chats Career Moves, Wembley, AEW & More

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone Set for Christmas 2026 Debut

Reacher Season 4: Alan Ritchson Wraps Post-Production, Offers Update

Dimension 20: City Council of Darkness Announced For April Premiere

Fear Factor: House of Fear – Our Season 1 "Finale Endgame" Preview

Grey's Anatomy: Kevin McKidd & Kim Raver Departing in Season 22 Finale

The X-Files: Ryan Coogler Pilot Script "Something Different": Anderson

Scrubs S01E06 "My V.I.P." Preview: Will Teamwork Make The Dream Work?

Good Omens 3 Preview Image: Sheen's Aziraphale Takes a Peek Inside

Doctor Who Fan Matt Brittin Named BBC's New Director-General

NCIS 500 in The Daily LITG, 25th of March 2026

NCIS 500, Punisher, Doctor Who/Tom Baker & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Star Trek: William Shatner Defends Starfleet Academy, Compares to TOS

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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