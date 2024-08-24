Posted in: Amazon Studios, Good Omens, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, good omens, Good Omens 3, prime video

Good Omens Season 3 "Will Be a Satisfying Experience": Michael Sheen

Good Omens' Michael Sheen is "excited" to film with David Tennant, teasing that Season 3 will be "a satisfying experience for everyone."

It's been a little more than three months since we last shared an update on how things were looking with the third and final season of Prime Video's David Tennant & Michael Sheen-starring adaptation of Neil Gaiman & the late Sir Terry Pratchett's Good Omens. With the streaming series expected to begin production in early 2025, Sheen is sharing some early feelings on returning for a final go-around. "It's still in development, but obviously, I'm very excited to work with David [Tennant] again, and I love that character. I'm very excited about it," Sheen shared with TV Insider.

"One of the extraordinary things about being a part of [Good Omens] is the audience, the fans, the fandom of it. You have to take it very seriously because people get really affected by it. And seeing how people reacted to the end of Season 2 was extraordinary. So yeah, I hope, and I'm sure, that Season 3 will be a satisfying experience for everyone," Sheen added – noting that he appreciates how hard the viewers are taking the Season 2 finale that saw Crowley (Tennant) and Aziraphale (Sheen) part ways ("I know, I know").

Back in May, while speaking with BAFTA Television Awards Red Carpet host Michelle Visage, Tennant had a few things to share about the upcoming final season. Asked about the status of the Prime Video series, Tennant reaffirmed that a January 2025 filming start was still on track. When Visage joked that the final season would also bring an end to Sheen's kisses, Tennant responded by adding that there may be a few more on the way in Good Omens 3 – he just doesn't know quite yet: "Well, you don't know how many we've got lined up for Series Three. I mean, neither do I, to be honest."

As for what it's been like for him to film the series adaptation, Tennant spoke highly of the experience. "Deeply joyous. It's deeply joyous. I mean, mainly because I get to hang out with Michael [Sheen] every day. And talk nonsense, and they're great scripts, and it's just a brilliant, kind of mad, crazy world/ So, I love it, yeah," he explained. Here's a look at the BAFTA Television Awards Red Carpet livestream – with the interview with Tennant kicking in at around the 51:40 mark:

