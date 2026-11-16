Posted in: Movies, TV | Tagged: Good Vibes Only

Good Vibes Only Director Discusses AI as Social Cautionary Tale & More

Good Vibes Only writer-director-producer Sarah D'Ambrosio spoke with us about her cautionary tale spotlighting society's overreliance on AI.

Article Summary Good Vibes Only turns Sarah D’Ambrosio’s AI thought experiment into a social cautionary tale about isolation.

Sarah D’Ambrosio explains how Good Vibes Only explores AI as emotional dependence replacing real support systems.

Good Vibes Only cast Hannah Emily Anderson to deliver the short’s breaking-point intensity and human vulnerability.

Sarah D’Ambrosio discusses making Good Vibes Only’s AI feel organic and whether the concept could expand further.

When Sarah D'Ambrosio conceived Good Vibes Only, it was only a thought experiment, without the foresight that Silicon Valley would integrate artificial intelligence into our daily lives through outlets like ChatGPT and Claude. While many already recognize it as a tool to enhance one's own work, and sadly, in too many instances, a way to cut corners, there's also the profound social engineering aspect where it's become a digital companion instead of relying on our usual avenues of loved ones, friends, and family. Conceived as a dystopian short, but perhaps not-so-science fiction now, Good Vibes Only follows a sensitive young office worker (Hannah Emily Anderson), who hits her breaking point when her AI companion won't let her process a painful breakup in a world where AI directs human feelings and interactions toward relentless positivity. D'Ambrosio spoke to Bleeding Cool about the inspiration behind the short, casting, creating ways to present the AI interaction in a consumable way for audiences, its future as a full feature or TV series, and pondering where it goes from there.

Good Vibes Only Writer-Director on Using AI as a Social Crutch

Bleeding Cool: What's the inspiration behind Good Vibes Only?

D'Ambrosio: I wrote this in a period where AI use was not as ubiquitous as it is today. It wasn't part of kind of the social fabric of our everyday lives, so the inspiration came from a lunch. I was out with friends, and there was a lull in the conversation, and everybody in the next silence reached for their cell phones. I got quite curious about how uncomfortable we are in silences in modern-day society. We always have this thing tethered to us that allows us to fill in space. So, I proposed as a thought experiment, "Well, what if something like AI just told us what to say right now, so we didn't have to live in this," and then that's where the idea came from out of that. Interestingly, when we shot it, which was not that long ago, it was like a year and a bit ago. The conversations we were having very early on is, "Well, what is AI, and what could it look like?" Because it wasn't like what it is today. It's crazy to think about, but it's happened in a very short period.

What made Hannah perfect to play Eva?

Hannah has such an incredible emotional range. I watched some of her clips, and I familiarized myself with some of her work before we spoke, but I was really looking for somebody who had experience in the horror and thriller space so that they could take that final emotional moment and run with it, in a sense. I think Hannah's incredible. I don't think there's anything that she can't do, and she loved the part as well. So yeah, we got on really quickly.

How did the rest of the cast come together, and how did you decide what made the ideal AI voices?

Yeah, so Maddy Foley, who plays Margaret, who is the main AI that we follow, is one of my very close friends, not to mention a very talented voice actor, so when I wrote, I had her in mind to play the part, and she was able to do it quite well. She does a lot of the other voices too, so that was an easy one. Megan Robinson, who was our casting director, is incredible. She tapped into the Canadian scene of actors, and she gave a lot of recommendations on some of the other cast. I would just watch some of their work, and then we had a chat. It naturally evolved from there.

Do you feel that there could be maybe a more organic evolution with AI, or is it inevitable that it serves as a viewpoint pointed out so much that it is a permanent crutch in what is the new normal?

Yeah, it's so interesting. It's so hard to predict what it'll look like. I mean, I don't think I could have imagined it would look like what it does now. I don't know, I really don't know what it will be like, but I think what I'm most curious about, and maybe what I have the most anxiety about, which I think comes through in this, is just the increasing reliance that may cause a distrust in self and create potentially further isolation from community. I think it's interesting how quickly we are willing to give deference to something that we don't know that much about, but yeah, I'm just very curious about that relationship, like what that could cause, and that's what I was trying to explore here.

What was your biggest obstacle, as far as just in practical terms, how you made this? Do you have anything else fleshed out regarding potentially making this a full-length feature?

Interesting question. The obstacle, I think, which was one of the biggest ones we spent a lot of time talking about, was how to make the AI of it all feel organic. It obviously is inorganic in the sense that it's not a human-to-human interaction, but how to make it feel natural on screen, so one of the things that we did was actually we had Maddy on set speaking to Hannah. She was like behind a door, underneath a desk, behind the wall, but to help Hannah make the flow a bit more natural rather than us doing it in post.

I think the other question is: What do you show on screen so that it is interesting? Because not looking at a phone is not that visually appealing, so we tried to spend as much time as we could using audio and focusing on the actors' faces as opposed to just looking at Margaret chatting or whoever chatting on the screen. As far as taking it any further, I thought of a potential digital series around it, but I do think it feels to me like there is like a fun world that you can have with it in different instances of the way that AI shows up in our lives, and I think that's something that would be interesting to explore. At the time that I wrote it and shot it, it was very much a standalone.

As we see things as they are right now, do you feel like AI could be used simply and respectfully as a tool in the sense that it solely serves to enhance someone's own work? Or do you feel it serves to take away from someone else's work? In practice, some artists who abuse it may cut corners because it streamlines the process. A few examples: Some productions have cut extras as a whole or used a few as a template to replace an expanding crowd. There's also Tilly Norwood, the AI actress; the company behind her tried to stage a media scrum, which many in the general public already rejected. Perhaps it's a case-by-case basis, but I'm just kind of wondering, do you feel that we're still experimenting with what we should or shouldn't do? Do you think that people are just going to do things no matter what?

Yeah, it does feel to me like we're experimenting. I think no one really knows or understands it, and it's just like this thing that almost feels like we're being told we must figure out a way to put it into our lives. From a personal perspective, like certainly I think it can be helpful as a tool, but it's so interesting when it comes to the creative of it because for me, I can't imagine. I mean, I love the process of writing, so I can't imagine wanting to use something else to do that for me. Obviously, that differs from person to person, but that's kind of how I see it in that sort of respect, but yeah, it is an open question mark. I think I'll be very curious to see what happens even in the next number of months; like, it's not going to take that long to see how it evolves.

Good Vibes Only also stars Dalmar Abuzeid, Andrea Pavlovic, and Anas Hasan.

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