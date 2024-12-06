Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: David Aleyowo, Government Cheese

Government Cheese: Apple TV+'s David Aleyowo Series Hits This April

Government Cheese, the surreal David Ayelowo comedy-drama about the American Dream, is set to premiere on Apple TV+ on April 16th, 2025.

Apple TV+ released a first look at Government Cheese, a new comedy-drama starring multi-award-winner David Oyelowo, who also serves as executive producer. The ten-episode series will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, April 16th, with the first four episodes followed by one episode weekly every Wednesday through May 28, 2025. Simone Missick, Jahi Di'Allo Winston, and Evan Ellison star with Oyelowo in the series hailing from creators Paul Hunter and Aisha Carr.

Government Cheese is a surrealist family comedy set in 1969 San Fernando Valley that tells the story of the Chambers, a quirky family pursuing lofty and seemingly impossible dreams, beautifully unfettered by the realities of the world. When Hampton Chambers (Oyelowo) is released from prison, his long-awaited family reunion doesn't go quite as he'd planned. During his absence, Hampton's wife Astoria (Missick) and sons Einstein (Ellison) and Harrison (Di'Allo Winston) have formed an unconventional family unit – and Hampton's return spins their world into chaos.

The ensemble cast also includes Bokeem Woodbine (Fargo), Jeremy Bobb (The Continental), Louis Cancelmi (The Irishman), Julien Heron (Baskets), Djilali Rez-Kallah (My Hero), Louis Ferreira (Stargate Universe), Thomas Beaudoin (Hubert & Fanny), Kyle Mac (The Boys) with John Ortiz (Bad Monkey) and Adam Beach (Smoke Signals).

Government Cheese is the latest off-beat series from Apple Studios and MACRO Television Studios. It is written, executive produced, and co-showrun by Paul Hunter and Aeysha Carr. Hunter also directs; and, in addition to starring, Oyelowo executive produces under his Yoruba Saxon banner. The series is also executive-produced by Charles D. King and Marta Fernandez for MACRO Television Studios, with Ali Brown executive-producing for Ventureland.

Government Cheese debuts on Apple TV+ on April 16th, 2025. It looks intriguing and seems to be trying something new and different from the usual network fare, so it might be worth checking out. Now, if only people would actually know Apple TV+ series exist, they might watch them!

