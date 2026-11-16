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Grammys: Raye, Rosalía, Ella Langley, Olivia Rodrigo Top 2027 Noms
Topping the list of nominees for the 2027 Grammys were Raye, Rosalía, Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Olivia Rodrigo, and Phoebe Bridgers.
Article Summary
- 2027 Grammys nominees are in, with Raye leading on 11 nods, followed by Rosalía with 9 and a seven-way surge behind them.
- Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Olivia Rodrigo, and Phoebe Bridgers score 7 nominations each in a stacked Grammys race.
- Top Grammys categories include Record, Album, and Song of the Year, with Bruno Mars, Taylor Swift, and RAYE in mix.
- The 2027 Grammys air live Feb. 7 on ABC, Disney+, and Hulu, with the Premiere Ceremony streaming first on Disney+.
With less than three months to go until the 2027 Grammys hit ABC, Disney+, and Hulu screens, the Recording Academy announced this year's Grammy nominees on Monday morning. Topping the list of nominees were Raye (11), Rosalía (9), Ella Langley (7), Miranda Lambert (7), Olivia Rodrigo (7), Phoebe Bridgers (7), Bruno Mars (6), Leon Thomas (6), and Olivia Dean (6). Ahead of the 2027 Grammys Telecast, the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony will stream live exclusively on Disney+ for the first time on Sunday, Feb. 7th, 2027, at 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT, announcing many of the Categories ahead of the Telecast that evening. Following the Premiere Ceremony, the 2027 Grammys Telecast will debut live across ABC, Disney+, and Hulu from Crypto.com Arena at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.
"It's a privilege to congratulate all the incredible music creators recognized in this year's Grammy nominations," said Harvey Mason Jr., Grammys CEO. "From first-time nominees to artists reaching career milestones, it's inspiring to see musicians at every stage of their careers represented. Together, they reflect the extraordinary diversity of genres, crafts and backgrounds that make up our community. We look forward to a remarkable season of celebration, and I'm grateful to our Voting Members for their continued commitment to honoring the music that moves us year after year." Here's a sampling of just some of the nominations announced from the Grammy Awards' 12 Fields and 100 Categories (with a complete rundown of categories and nominees available here):
Record Of The Year
"Man I Need" – Olivia Dean
"Choosin' Texas" – Ella Langley
"I Just Might" – Bruno Mars
"WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!" – RAYE
"the cure" – Olivia Rodrigo
"Berghain" – ROSALÍA, Björk, Yves Tumor
"The Fate of Ophelia" – Taylor Swift
"Dracula" – Tame Impala With JENNIE
Album Of The Year
Lost Weekend – Phoebe Bridgers
The Art of Loving – Olivia Dean
Dandelion – Ella Langley
The Romantic – Bruno Mars
THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE. – RAYE
you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love – Olivia Rodrigo
LUX (Complete Works) – ROSALÍA
The Life of a Showgirl – Taylor Swift
Song Of The Year
"Berghain" – Björk Guðmundsdóttir, Noah Goldstein, Jake Miller, Rosalía Vila Tobella & Dylan Wiggins, songwriters (ROSALÍA, Björk, Yves Tumor)
"Choosin' Texas" – Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley & Joybeth Taylor, songwriters (Ella Langley)
"the cure" – Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)
"hate that i made you love me" – Ariana Grande, Max Martin & Ilya Salmanzadeh, songwriters (Ariana Grande)
"I Knew It, I Knew You (From Toy Story 5)" – Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
"Man I Need" – Olivia Dean, Tobias Jesso Jr. & Zach Nahome, songwriters (Olivia Dean)
"Risk It All" – Dernst Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Bruno Mars)
"WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!" – Rachel Keen & Mike Sabath, songwriters (RAYE)
Best New Artist
Angine de Poitrine
Geese
Ella Langley
Slayyyter
SIENNA SPIRO
Don Toliver
Remi Wolf
The Womack Sisters
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
Tony Berg
Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II
Noah Goldstein
Miranda Lambert
Mike Sabath
Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical
Amy Allen
Edgar Barrera
RAYE
Joybeth Taylor
Theron Thomas
Best Asian Pop Music Performance
"Sunset Kiss" – BABYMETAL, Polyphia
"Unang Kilig" – BINI
"BANG BANG" – IVE
"404 (New Era)" – KiiiKiii
"YES" – LiSA
"VISA" – SB19
Best Pop Vocal Album
The Art of Loving – Olivia Dean
petal – Ariana Grande
The Romantic – Bruno Mars
THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE. – RAYE
you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love – Olivia Rodrigo
Best Dance Pop Recording
"Blue Moon" – Zara Larsson
"Danceteria" – Madonna
"Life Boat." – RAYE
"DANCE…" – Slayyyter
"Too Easy" – Tinashe
Best Rock Performance
"Sarniezz" – Angine de Poitrine
"Lost Boys" – Phoebe Bridgers
"Trinidad" – Geese
"what's wrong with me" – Olivia Rodrigo, Robert Smith
"In The Stars" – The Rolling Stones
Best Alternative Music Album
I Must Be Dreaming – Alabama Shakes
Lost Weekend – Phoebe Bridgers
Music, Fashion, Film – Charli xcx
Getting Killed – Geese
The Mountain – Gorillaz
LUX (Complete Works) – ROSALÍA
Best R&B Song
"Let Me" – Jahshua Brown, Darhyl Camper, Jr., Jeff Gitelman, Tiyon Mack, Victoria Monét & Branden Rowell, songwriters (Victoria Monét)
"My Muse" – Lazaro A. Camejo, Rob Gueringer, Nile Eugene Hargrove, Peter Lee Johnson, Marcus Clayton Paul, David Kenneth Phelps & Leon Thomas, songwriters (Leon Thomas)
"Out The Window" – Antonio Dixon, Kehlani Parrish, Ashton Norful, Khris Riddick-Tynes & Talay Riley, songwriters (Kehlani)
"Pressha" – Adam Blackstone, Jill Scott & Vincent Tolan, songwriters (Jill Scott)
"What You Need" – Ronald Banful & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Tems)
Best Rap Song
"E85" – Derek Anderson, Aaron Paryce Cheung, Jaasu Mallory, Jacques Webster & Caleb Toliver, songwriters (Don Toliver)
"ErrTime" – Matthew Allen, Javaan Durrell Anderson, Belcalis Almanzar, Ronnie Jackson, James D. Steed & Jordan Thorpe, songwriters (Cardi B)
"girl, get up." – Darius Scott, Jaylah Hickmon, Jahlil Gunter, Solána Rowe, Anthony "Moosa" Tiffith Jr. & Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith, songwriters (Doechii Featuring SZA)
"LET 'EM KNOW" – T.I. & Pharrell Williams, songwriters (T.I.)
"Spend Dat" – Caresha Romeka Brownlee, Akil King, Maurice Simmonds & Anthony Germaine White, songwriters (Yung Miami)
Traditional Pop Vocal Performance
"A Couple Minutes" – Olivia Dean
"For Good" – Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande
"Madwoman" – Laufey
"I Hate The Way I Look Today." – RAYE
"all that's left" – Nicole Zuraitis Featuring Gilad Hekselman
Best Contemporary Country Album
Mount Pleasant – Kelsea Ballerini
Cherry Valley – Carter Faith
Dandelion – Ella Langley
Cloud 9 – Megan Moroney
Middle of Nowhere – Kacey Musgraves
Best Americana Performance
"Heartland" – Sara Bareilles
"Returning To Myself" – Brandi Carlile
"Sad and Beautiful World" – Mavis Staples
"Mill Town Flood" – Billy Strings
"Masks Off" – Jesse Welles
Best Latin Pop Album
NO ME ARREPIENTO DE SENTIR TANTO – KAROL G
FEMME FATALE – Mon Laferte
MUDA – Carín León
¿Dónde Es El After? – Rawayana
Bendito Verano – ELENA ROSE
Best African Music Performance
"Gratitude" – Asake
"Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back?)" – Angélique Kidjo & Ayra Starr
"No Tradition, No Africa" – King Ayisoba Featuring Rocky Dawuni
"Big Daddy" – Tems
"Jogodo" – Wizkid & Asake
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television)
The Odyssey – Ludwig Göransson, composer
One Battle After Another – Jonny Greenwood, composer
Project Hail Mary – Daniel Pemberton, composer
Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu – Ludwig Göransson, composer
Widow's Bay – David Fleming, composer
Best Song Written For Visual Media
"House" [From Wuthering Heights] – John Cale & Charli xcx, songwriters (Charli xcx Featuring John Cale)
"I Knew It, I Knew You" [From Toy Story 5] – Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
"Need Someone" [From "The Pitt"] – Andrew Bird, songwriter (Andrew Bird, Gavin Brivik)
"No Place Like Home" [From Wicked: For Good] – Stephen Schwartz, songwriter (Cynthia Erivo)
"RUNWAY" [From The Devil Wears Prada 2] – Henry Walter, Jaylah Hickmon, Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II, Stefani Germanotta, Jayda Love, Bruno Mars & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga, Doechii)