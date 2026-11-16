Posted in: ABC, Disney+, Hulu, Music, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: Grammy Awards, Grammys

Grammys: Raye, Rosalía, Ella Langley, Olivia Rodrigo Top 2027 Noms

Topping the list of nominees for the 2027 Grammys were Raye, Rosalía, Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Olivia Rodrigo, and Phoebe Bridgers.

Article Summary 2027 Grammys nominees are in, with Raye leading on 11 nods, followed by Rosalía with 9 and a seven-way surge behind them.

Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Olivia Rodrigo, and Phoebe Bridgers score 7 nominations each in a stacked Grammys race.

Top Grammys categories include Record, Album, and Song of the Year, with Bruno Mars, Taylor Swift, and RAYE in mix.

The 2027 Grammys air live Feb. 7 on ABC, Disney+, and Hulu, with the Premiere Ceremony streaming first on Disney+.

With less than three months to go until the 2027 Grammys hit ABC, Disney+, and Hulu screens, the Recording Academy announced this year's Grammy nominees on Monday morning. Topping the list of nominees were Raye (11), Rosalía (9), Ella Langley (7), Miranda Lambert (7), Olivia Rodrigo (7), Phoebe Bridgers (7), Bruno Mars (6), Leon Thomas (6), and Olivia Dean (6). Ahead of the 2027 Grammys Telecast, the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony will stream live exclusively on Disney+ for the first time on Sunday, Feb. 7th, 2027, at 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT, announcing many of the Categories ahead of the Telecast that evening. Following the Premiere Ceremony, the 2027 Grammys Telecast will debut live across ABC, Disney+, and Hulu from Crypto.com Arena at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.

"It's a privilege to congratulate all the incredible music creators recognized in this year's Grammy nominations," said Harvey Mason Jr., Grammys CEO. "From first-time nominees to artists reaching career milestones, it's inspiring to see musicians at every stage of their careers represented. Together, they reflect the extraordinary diversity of genres, crafts and backgrounds that make up our community. We look forward to a remarkable season of celebration, and I'm grateful to our Voting Members for their continued commitment to honoring the music that moves us year after year." Here's a sampling of just some of the nominations announced from the Grammy Awards' 12 Fields and 100 Categories (with a complete rundown of categories and nominees available here):

Record Of The Year

"Man I Need" – Olivia Dean

"Choosin' Texas" – Ella Langley

"I Just Might" – Bruno Mars

"WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!" – RAYE

"the cure" – Olivia Rodrigo

"Berghain" – ROSALÍA, Björk, Yves Tumor

"The Fate of Ophelia" – Taylor Swift

"Dracula" – Tame Impala With JENNIE

Album Of The Year

Lost Weekend – Phoebe Bridgers

The Art of Loving – Olivia Dean

Dandelion – Ella Langley

The Romantic – Bruno Mars

THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE. – RAYE

you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love – Olivia Rodrigo

LUX (Complete Works) – ROSALÍA

The Life of a Showgirl – Taylor Swift

Song Of The Year

"Berghain" – Björk Guðmundsdóttir, Noah Goldstein, Jake Miller, Rosalía Vila Tobella & Dylan Wiggins, songwriters (ROSALÍA, Björk, Yves Tumor)

"Choosin' Texas" – Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley & Joybeth Taylor, songwriters (Ella Langley)

"the cure" – Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

"hate that i made you love me" – Ariana Grande, Max Martin & Ilya Salmanzadeh, songwriters (Ariana Grande)

"I Knew It, I Knew You (From Toy Story 5)" – Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

"Man I Need" – Olivia Dean, Tobias Jesso Jr. & Zach Nahome, songwriters (Olivia Dean)

"Risk It All" – Dernst Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Bruno Mars)

"WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!" – Rachel Keen & Mike Sabath, songwriters (RAYE)

Best New Artist

Angine de Poitrine

Geese

Ella Langley

Slayyyter

SIENNA SPIRO

Don Toliver

Remi Wolf

The Womack Sisters

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Tony Berg

Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II

Noah Goldstein

Miranda Lambert

Mike Sabath

Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

RAYE

Joybeth Taylor

Theron Thomas

Best Asian Pop Music Performance

"Sunset Kiss" – BABYMETAL, Polyphia

"Unang Kilig" – BINI

"BANG BANG" – IVE

"404 (New Era)" – KiiiKiii

"YES" – LiSA

"VISA" – SB19

Best Pop Vocal Album

The Art of Loving – Olivia Dean

petal – Ariana Grande

The Romantic – Bruno Mars

THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE. – RAYE

you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love – Olivia Rodrigo

Best Dance Pop Recording

"Blue Moon" – Zara Larsson

"Danceteria" – Madonna

"Life Boat." – RAYE

"DANCE…" – Slayyyter

"Too Easy" – Tinashe

Best Rock Performance

"Sarniezz" – Angine de Poitrine

"Lost Boys" – Phoebe Bridgers

"Trinidad" – Geese

"what's wrong with me" – Olivia Rodrigo, Robert Smith

"In The Stars" – The Rolling Stones

Best Alternative Music Album

I Must Be Dreaming – Alabama Shakes

Lost Weekend – Phoebe Bridgers

Music, Fashion, Film – Charli xcx

Getting Killed – Geese

The Mountain – Gorillaz

LUX (Complete Works) – ROSALÍA

Best R&B Song

"Let Me" – Jahshua Brown, Darhyl Camper, Jr., Jeff Gitelman, Tiyon Mack, Victoria Monét & Branden Rowell, songwriters (Victoria Monét)

"My Muse" – Lazaro A. Camejo, Rob Gueringer, Nile Eugene Hargrove, Peter Lee Johnson, Marcus Clayton Paul, David Kenneth Phelps & Leon Thomas, songwriters (Leon Thomas)

"Out The Window" – Antonio Dixon, Kehlani Parrish, Ashton Norful, Khris Riddick-Tynes & Talay Riley, songwriters (Kehlani)

"Pressha" – Adam Blackstone, Jill Scott & Vincent Tolan, songwriters (Jill Scott)

"What You Need" – Ronald Banful & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Tems)

Best Rap Song

"E85" – Derek Anderson, Aaron Paryce Cheung, Jaasu Mallory, Jacques Webster & Caleb Toliver, songwriters (Don Toliver)

"ErrTime" – Matthew Allen, Javaan Durrell Anderson, Belcalis Almanzar, Ronnie Jackson, James D. Steed & Jordan Thorpe, songwriters (Cardi B)

"girl, get up." – Darius Scott, Jaylah Hickmon, Jahlil Gunter, Solána Rowe, Anthony "Moosa" Tiffith Jr. & Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith, songwriters (Doechii Featuring SZA)

"LET 'EM KNOW" – T.I. & Pharrell Williams, songwriters (T.I.)

"Spend Dat" – Caresha Romeka Brownlee, Akil King, Maurice Simmonds & Anthony Germaine White, songwriters (Yung Miami)

Traditional Pop Vocal Performance

"A Couple Minutes" – Olivia Dean

"For Good" – Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande

"Madwoman" – Laufey

"I Hate The Way I Look Today." – RAYE

"all that's left" – Nicole Zuraitis Featuring Gilad Hekselman

Best Contemporary Country Album

Mount Pleasant – Kelsea Ballerini

Cherry Valley – Carter Faith

Dandelion – Ella Langley

Cloud 9 – Megan Moroney

Middle of Nowhere – Kacey Musgraves

Best Americana Performance

"Heartland" – Sara Bareilles

"Returning To Myself" – Brandi Carlile

"Sad and Beautiful World" – Mavis Staples

"Mill Town Flood" – Billy Strings

"Masks Off" – Jesse Welles

Best Latin Pop Album

NO ME ARREPIENTO DE SENTIR TANTO – KAROL G

FEMME FATALE – Mon Laferte

MUDA – Carín León

¿Dónde Es El After? – Rawayana

Bendito Verano – ELENA ROSE

Best African Music Performance

"Gratitude" – Asake

"Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back?)" – Angélique Kidjo & Ayra Starr

"No Tradition, No Africa" – King Ayisoba Featuring Rocky Dawuni

"Big Daddy" – Tems

"Jogodo" – Wizkid & Asake

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television)

The Odyssey – Ludwig Göransson, composer

One Battle After Another – Jonny Greenwood, composer

Project Hail Mary – Daniel Pemberton, composer

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu – Ludwig Göransson, composer

Widow's Bay – David Fleming, composer

Best Song Written For Visual Media

"House" [From Wuthering Heights] – John Cale & Charli xcx, songwriters (Charli xcx Featuring John Cale)

"I Knew It, I Knew You" [From Toy Story 5] – Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

"Need Someone" [From "The Pitt"] – Andrew Bird, songwriter (Andrew Bird, Gavin Brivik)

"No Place Like Home" [From Wicked: For Good] – Stephen Schwartz, songwriter (Cynthia Erivo)

"RUNWAY" [From The Devil Wears Prada 2] – Henry Walter, Jaylah Hickmon, Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II, Stefani Germanotta, Jayda Love, Bruno Mars & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga, Doechii)

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!