Posted in: Games, Movies, TV | Tagged: Grand Theft Auto VI, GTA VI

Grand Theft Auto VI TV/Film Adapt? Take-Two "Very, Very Selective"

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick discusses being "very, very selective" when it comes to the idea of a Grand Theft Auto VI TV or film adaptation.

If you're a Doctor Who fan, then you'll appreciate how we view November 19th. The release of Grand Theft Auto VI isn't just a big day for video game fans. It's an irrevocable fixed point in time that is reverberating across the pop culture landscape – and with good reason. The rollercoaster of emotions surrounding so many promised release dates, only to be met with disappointment. A wait that became so legendary it crossed over into mainstream pop culture. If Jimmy Fallon is making late-night jokes about it, then you know the whole thing has gone "Mainstream" (with a capital "M").

With less than 24 hours to go – and with incredible early reviews and an estimated $1.5 billion in pre-sales – Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick is offering some insights into what the future could hold for the franchise when it comes to a possible television or film adaptation. Spoiler? It's not out of the realm of possibility, but it would have to be something that the creative teams would feel invested in and that it's not being done just to have a television or film adaptation.

Speaking with The David Rubenstein Show podcast (which you can check out below), Zelnick addressed the idea of the popular video game franchise making its way to the big or small screen, live-action or animated (referred to as "line extensions" during the conversation. "We're very careful about line extensions because this is a creative company and our goal is to make the best entertainment on earth – entertainment we're always proud of," Zelnick shared. "We would make a movie or television show based on our intellectual property if our creative teams were passionate about it – if they thought they would somehow engage and delight our consumers. It's a high bar to do that, and of course, there's always a risk of failure. So we don't rule it out, but we're very, very selective."

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