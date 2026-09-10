Posted in: Disney+, TV | Tagged: Gravity Falls

Gravity Falls Creator Alex Hirsch Explains Why Season 3 Won't Happen

Gravity Falls creator Alex Hirsch explains why Gravity Falls is best staying at two seasons, and why there won't be a third season.

Article Summary Alex Hirsch says Gravity Falls Season 3 will not happen, ending years of fan speculation about the Disney animated hit.

Hirsch explains Gravity Falls was built as one complete summer story, and its satisfying ending is why it still lasts.

Promoting The Art of Gravity Falls, Hirsch and Rob Renzetti revisited the show and why extending it would weaken it.

The Gravity Falls team also raised $266,480 for LA wildfire relief through a charity stream, auction, and fan support.

When you're a fan of a show, there's always that internal struggle between wanting it to never end and not wanting it to overstay its welcome. Alex Hirsch's Gravity Falls is one of those shows. In fact, we were having a conversation about the animated series only 24 hours early, making the case for why the show should return. A day later, Hirsch tackles the question fans have been asking for years. Will there ever be Gravity Falls Season 3? In support of their new book, The Art of Gravity Falls, Hirsch and supervising producer/story editor Rob Renzetti covered a wide range of topics related to the animated series during an interview with Polygon. "This is a funny question because I've been saying, 'Sorry, show's over' for a decade. Yet every single convention, every single Reddit AMA, every single Twitter thread has someone saying, 'OK, but when are you gonna answer the question? [laughs],'" Hirsch shared.

The Gravity Falls creator continued, "I will say, the enormous response to 'The Book of Bill' did sort of shock and really hearten me. I was really happy to see that this world stood the test of time. I have no intention to ever create a season three of 'Gravity Falls' because I think one of the reasons we're still talking about it 10 years later is that there's a satisfying ending to the story. It was designed to tell a story about one incredible summer, where these two twins sort of went through this threshold of going from little kids to starting to become young teens and their uncle who had this long lost brother who finally found him and this question, 'Who wrote the journals?' and this big answer. It's not designed for us to then say, 'OK, what if there's a long lost triplet and they go to Mars and they've got a talking race car?'"

Gravity Falls Team Brings In Big Money for LA Wildfire Relief/Recovery

In January 2025, Hirsch, stars Kristen Schaal (Mabel Pines) and Jason Ritter (Dipper Pines), Matt Braly, director and storyboard artist, and Joe Pitt, director and character designer, hosted the "Big Charity Draw-a-Thon," a live-streaming event to help raise funds to assist those impacted by the Southern California windstorms and wildfires (with monies raised heading to Wildfire Relief Fund 2025). From improv drawings and big reveals about the beloved animated series to impromptu musical numbers (like Ritter's Dipper singing Chappell Roan's "Pink Pony Club") and more, the event was a huge success on many levels. We even got a chance to hear J. K. Simmons' Stanford Pines respond to all those "thirst" comments out there about him after fans blew past the the $50,000 goal line to receive a special message. In fact, the "Big Rare Cartoon Auction" (featuring art by Hirsch, James Baxter, Rebecca Sugar, Pat McHale, and Joe Pitt) raised a grand total of $266,480.

Here's a look at Hirsch sharing the good news about the monies raised for wildfire recovery and relief:

GUYS?!?! 🤯 After adding YOUR auction donations of 162k, our GRAND TOTAL is….$266,480 DOLLARS for wildfire victims!!!?!?! THANK YOU SO MUCH!!! 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉 (Just don't tell Grunkle Stan, the thought of "charity" gives him acid reflux) https://t.co/3POEZSpKBW pic.twitter.com/pR32DgGAql — Alex Hirsch (@_AlexHirsch) January 22, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look/listen back at what Ford had to say about all of the lust that's out there waiting for him – and a huge thanks to Mystery Shack Lookback – A Gravity Falls Podcast for sharing the clips below. It's a great podcast that you should definitely be checking out (and maybe throw them some support along the way):

HQ VERSION!!@_AlexHirsch hired us to edit the audio of JK Simmons reading Ford thirst comments, enjoy in its proper glory! pic.twitter.com/H2fIp7Yvp4 — Mystery Shack Lookback – A Gravity Falls Podcast (@mysteryshackpod) January 17, 2025 Show Full Tweet

And here's what Hirsch, Schaal, and Ritter had to share after the event, thanking everyone for donating and to let them know they appreciate the love and support – and to let them know of the amazing job they did raising funds:

GUYS! Thanks to YOUR generous donations, our stream last night raised $90,000 DOLLARS for @gofundme's Wildfire Releif Fund!! THANK YOU from the bottom of the Pines Family's hearts!

I wonder if we can make it to 100k… 👀 https://t.co/6aWLcoP5Is pic.twitter.com/54ztBXYwnc — Alex Hirsch (@_AlexHirsch) January 17, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Thank you for everyone who tuned in for the Gravity Falls Charity event last night. It meant the world to us to connect to such a beautiful community. Who knew @JasonRitter could sing that high? We raised $75,000 for victims of this disaster! Thank you! And you have to check out… https://t.co/IMCA3hoFU3 — Kristen Schaal (@kristenschaaled) January 17, 2025 Show Full Tweet

🥹honestly you guys are the best, what an absolutely lovely group of people. https://t.co/1UxtGuBzXs — Jason Ritter 🦋 (@JasonRitter) January 17, 2025 Show Full Tweet

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