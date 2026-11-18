Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: grendel

Grendel: Matt Wagner Comic Book Series Set for Netflix Animated Adapt

Matt Wagner's Dark Horse comic book series Grendel is headed to Netflix as an adult animated series, from showrunner Bobak Esfarjani.

Article Summary Netflix is bringing Matt Wagner’s Grendel back as an adult animated series after the earlier live-action version was scrapped.

Bobak Esfarjani will write, executive produce, and showrun Grendel, with Netflix already setting the writers’ room in motion.

Grendel follows Hunter Rose, who dives into New York City’s gangs and supernatural underworld after a brutal murder.

Matt Wagner says the Netflix Grendel series delivers the dark themes, hyper-kinetic action, and violence he always wanted.

In September 2021, Netflix announced that it was moving forward with a series adaptation of Matt Wagner's popular Dark Horse comic book series Grendel. Stemming from Andrew Dabb (Supernatural), the live-action series was set to feature Abubakr Ali (Power Book II: Ghost, Katy Keene) as Hunter Rose. Unfortunately, the series was canceled a year later. But now, it looks like Netflix is back in the Grendel business, ordering an adult animated series based on the Dark Horse-published comic book series. Bobak Esfarjani (Widow's Bay, Alien: Earth) is on board as writer, executive producer, and showrunner. The development and production wheels began to turn earlier this year, including commissioning a writers' room.

Here's a look at the official overview that was released: "After the woman he loves is shockingly murdered, Hunter Rose devotes himself to one thing: vengeance. But as he tears through street gangs, the elite, and New York City's supernatural underworld in pursuit of her killer, a chance at a real life forces him to choose: walk away from ultimate power, or become the very monster he hunts." Stemming from Bobbypills (Creature Commandos), Chris Tongue, Tim Wiesch and Jay Komas for Dark Horse Entertainment (The Umbrella Academy), Lydia Antonini (Locke and Key, Halo: Forward Unto Dawn), and Wagner (Dead Boy Detectives) also serve as executive producers.

"It's incredibly exciting to see my creation finally make this leap to the animated screen! Netflix's dynamic new series retains the source material's dark adult themes and also brings a fresh and thrilling approach to the narrative," Wagner shared when the news was first announced. "This is Grendel as I've always wanted to see the character portrayed — a hyper-kinetic level of action, bracing explosions of violence and a poignant engaging storyline." Esfarjani added, "Being able to bring a character as iconic as Grendel to life has been a true thrill. Having the support of Matt Wagner, my great EPs, and the awesome team at Netflix has made it all the more exciting, and partnering with Bobbypills Studio has made it all a true joy."

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